She Used Money She Found in Her Boyfriend’s Pants, but His Reaction Turned It Into a Serious Argument

A few bucks between folks in a relationship isn’t a big deal, right?

I think most folks would agree with that statement, but this story paints a different picture.

A woman described why her boyfriend got upset with her after she used some money she found in his pants.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for taking money from my boyfriend without asking? “When I was doing laundry, I noticed my boyfriend had left ten Euros in his pants. I took them out and put them on the table with the rest of the cash. We have a jar where we usually keep coins or cash, because my boyfriend doesn’t carry a wallet, so he leaves it there. He went out to another place, and I invited my younger sister over for a sleepover. I decided to go to the store with her and treat her to something. So I took those ten Euros. Usually I always ask my boyfriend if I can take money, and he never refuses.

What’s the big deal?

I know it was stupid, but I thought it’s just ten Euros and I would return them literally the next day when I have cash, so I didn’t say anything to him. The next day he wanted to take that ten, asked me where it was, and I said I used it, and offered him twenty from my wallet.

Uh oh….

He got really angry, said I’m a thief and that he can’t trust me and can’t leave me alone in the apartment because what if I steal something else. He told me to go to my parents for a while and said he doesn’t want to see me. Honestly, I was in shock and just sat there silently thinking about the situation. I understand that I did something wrong by not telling him, but on the other hand, it’s not that serious? And I was going to return him money, and I did. He got even more upset because I was sitting quietly, saying it annoys him when I sit there like I’m offended as if he’s the one at fault. I said I wasn’t offended, but he interrupted me and started asking what I spent the money on. I hesitated because I felt embarrassed that I spent it not even on groceries for home but on my sister, and it would’ve been better to just use my credit for those small purchases.

This isn’t good…

But what’s done is done. Now because I took too long to answer, he thinks I’m lying and that I spent the money on something else. But like… what kind of or terrible thing could I even spend those ten Euros on? I understand that it’s not about the amount, but about the fact that I didn’t say anything, but it feels like he’s overreacting. Am I really that wrong?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shard their thoughts.

And this reader had a lot to say.

It sounds like this guy might be overreacting just a bit…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who ended her situationship after her “boyfriend” asked her for money.