Shopper Reports “Rude” Convenience Store Cashier After Months of Bad Service—Then Suffers Deep Guilt After Learning She Is Entirely Homeless

Most people can ignore a stressed or overwhelmed employee at least once or twice.

But this convenience store customer kept having these types of interactions with the same cashier over and over again. Every visit seemed to come with attitude that made him feel as if she didn’t like him.

Eventually, the customer asked to speak to a manager.

That conversation took an unexpected turn when another employee admitted that multiple people had already complained about the cashier and even claimed she had made some questionable comments at work.

Then, the manager revealed that they had hired her because she was homeless and trying to rebuild her life.

Read on to get the full scoop.

AITA for reporting a homeless cashier? This was going to be something like a “WIBTA for reporting a cashier who lacks communication skills?” I didn’t know how else to word it. BUT. I decided against posting it and just reported her instead. And now I’m here because I don’t know if I regret my decision or not. This cashier started working at the convenience store within the last few months. I go there at least 2-3 times a week and every time I encounter her she’s rude.

When he tried to complain, the other cashier already knew.

She’s told me, “TURN the cup around,” with an attitude because the barcode wasn’t in her view. She’s tossed candy back at me after scanning it, me having to catch it before it falls off the counter. She’s said, “NEXT,” before I could even finish paying for my items. Thrown my receipt away and walked out of the front door because her shift ended. Every time I encounter her, there’s always something she does that makes me feel like she dislikes me. So I went in one evening and she wasn’t there. This nice young lady who works there was checking out my items, and I took that as a chance to ask for a manager. She said “it’s because of (new cashier) isn’t it?”

Apparently, he’s not the first.

I said, “Yeah. How’d you know?”

She replied, “Everybody has complained about her. I’ve also overheard her complain about me because I’m Muslim. She scares me.” So.. she got the manager. I ended up reporting her to the manager and told him everything I’ve encountered. He looked angry, hopefully not with me? And told me that they hired her because she’s homeless and needs help getting back on her feet. But that he will let the boss know again. And now my feelings are mixed on if that was the right thing to do. AITA?

Yikes! Her customer service skills do sound a little rough around the edges.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit feel it was bad to report her behavior.

This person thinks she may need another job.

Here’s someone who thinks he did the right thing.

For this convenience store owner, he did the right thing.

According to this comment, if she’s homeless she should be trying harder.

Being homeless is sad, but it does not give someone a free pass to treat customers and coworkers badly.

Let’s not forget, this customer didn’t report her over one bad experience. It sounds like her behavior kept happening repeatedly and he’s not the only one she did it to.

And, then the fact she made a comment about her Muslim coworker changes the situation completely.

At that point, it stopped being about “communication skills” and became a much bigger problem.

He shouldn’t feel bad for reporting her, but she should be fired if it continues.