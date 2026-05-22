May 22, 2026 at 8:55 am

She Didn’t Work at the Grocery Store, But One Shopper’s Kindness to a Confused Stranger Is Going Viral

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman grocery shopping

Pexels

Wearing a lanyard in a grocery store that uses lanyards for employee badges is apparently enough to become an honorary staff member.

In this story, a shopper found that out firsthand when a fellow customer flagged her down mid-aisle and asked about a coupon item, having spotted the lanyard and made a very reasonable assumption. The shopper smiled, cleared up the confusion without making it weird, and pointed her toward the aisle where she’d just come from.

It was a perfectly contained little moment of mistaken identity with a kind ending.

Except it didn’t quite end there. Read on to find out how the story finished up.

Because I am wearing a lanyard does that make me an employee?

I’m sure so many can relate to this happening to them.

When I was at the grocery store last Saturday I was going through my usual aisles while my husband took the other half of the aisles.

I wear a lanyard for carrying my keys and my fob for getting into work.

This particular grocery store — all employees wear lanyards with an employee ID badge instead of a name tag.

So soon the shopper was met with an unexpected interruption.

I get the next item on my list and a woman approached me asking if an item in her coupons is still available.

And I simply smiled and said, “I don’t work here, I’m sorry.”

The woman then noticed my lanyard didn’t have an employee ID badge.

The customer was embarrassed, but the shopper quickly understood her confusion.

The woman blushed and apologized, which I told her it’s okay.

I also told her I had just come from the aisle the item in question was supposed to be in, and I told her I think there’s a few items left, which she thanked me and was on her way.

As my husband and I were loading our cars (we have to take two cars because we have a big family to shop for), the woman walks by and thanks me again saying she found what she wanted.

I said she was welcome, then we went our separate ways.

This shopper came in for a few items and ended up fielding unexpected questions instead!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter is glad this shopper let the confused shopper down easy.

Screenshot 2026 05 14 at 2.23.43 PM She Didn’t Work at the Grocery Store, But One Shopper’s Kindness to a Confused Stranger Is Going Viral

Some customers aren’t nearly as nice with their requests.

Screenshot 2026 05 14 at 2.24.09 PM She Didn’t Work at the Grocery Store, But One Shopper’s Kindness to a Confused Stranger Is Going Viral

There is something about a lanyard that seems to confuse people.

Screenshot 2026 05 14 at 2.26.10 PM She Didn’t Work at the Grocery Store, But One Shopper’s Kindness to a Confused Stranger Is Going Viral

A carabiner has a similar effect.

Screenshot 2026 05 14 at 2.26.42 PM She Didn’t Work at the Grocery Store, But One Shopper’s Kindness to a Confused Stranger Is Going Viral

She wasn’t a store employee and never claimed to be, but she acted like one anyway in the best possible way.

This customer helped the woman, pointed her in the right direction, and didn’t make the mix-up awkward for anyone involved. The parking lot thank-you at the end was the kind of small, wholesome moment that makes grocery runs feel like something more than an errand.

Most people would have just corrected the mistake and walked off. She chose to be useful instead.

It cost her about thirty seconds and resulted in a genuinely sweet interaction with a stranger.

It’s proof that being kind costs nothing at all!

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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