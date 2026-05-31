A Father Is Pressuring His Single Daughter to Have Kids, But Her Response About Modern Dating Is Spot On

Without children, there would be no future generations, but raising children is a commitment and is truly life-changing in both wonderful ways and also very self-sacrificing ways.

Imagine being a single woman, and your dad keeps pestering you to have children. He doesn’t even care who that dad is. He just wants you to procreate. Would you listen to him or think he’s crazy and doesn’t realize what he’s really asking of you?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and her dad’s pestering is only getting worse now that she’s in her thirties. He’s desperate for her to have children, but she really wishes he would back off.

Let’s read the whole story.

AIO for pushing back when my dad says if men could have kids the world would be better and birth rates wouldn’t be falling? I’m 30, turning 31 in two months, an only child (my mom refused to have more kids even though we were all in the U.S.), and my dad is 61. He doesn’t live in the U.S. anymore. He’s back in China and has no plans to return. He’s been pushing really hard for me to have kids ASAP. Not in a normal way either. He’s literally said he doesn’t care who the father is, as long as I have kids soon – that I’m getting old and have less than 3 years to get pregnant.

His reasoning is what’s really getting to me.

His reasoning is pretty messed up.

He keeps talking about low birth rates, both where he is and in first world countries, and says it’s because women these days are selfish or delaying too long. He says women are built to have babies and that women are basically at fault for declining birth rates – that they’re now selfish. Women back then still procreated with absolutely destitute men. He even said if men could have kids instead, the world would be better and there wouldn’t be this issue, and that he personally would have 10+ kids if he could. Men are able to withstand more whereas women are weak and aspire for a soft life.

She has yet to meet the right guy.

Meanwhile I’m still single and live in the U.S. I’m not against having kids someday, but so far I don’t want to compromise with most of the men I’ve met who literally think like my dad? Most of the guys I have dated want to know little to nothing about me (aren’t curious), are cheap, and/or we have nothing in common (ie he likes to gossip and talk about basic level stuff and refuses to engage with me when it comes to more “serious” things like the war with Iran – always says “It’s out of our control, who cares?”).

She does not agree with her dad at all.

What really bothers me is how dismissive my dad is about what pregnancy, childbirth, and raising a child actually involve. He says the female gender is meant to procreate and that a woman who doesn’t have kids or only has one is “abnormal”. I told him I think he’s completely wrong and out of touch, and now he’s acting like I’m mentally ill.

Yikes! Her dad is certainly putting a lot of pressure on her to make a life changing decision she’s not ready to make.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who restored a vintage camera with her own money and doesn’t want to hand it over to family.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to ignore the dad.

This is what I was thinking too!

This is funny!

Another person shares their opinion about men and childbirth.

Nobody should tell a woman she needs to have a bunch of kids. That’s a decision for her and her partner to make. Raising kids takes a lot of time, energy, love, and, let’s be honest, money. Having kids just to please her dad would be really stupid.

Considering her dad lives in another country, she really can very easily just choose to ignore him.

It would be annoying to hear him rant though.