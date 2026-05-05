“Surprise, It’s a Newborn”: The Surprise Reason a Woman Hid Her Entire Pregnancy From Her Own Family

Nobody likes a gossiper.

And if you happen to have one in your family, you know how aggravating it can be to deal with someone having their nose in your business all the time.

In this story, a woman got real about why she didn’t give her family a heads-up about having a baby until the little one arrived.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for not telling my family we were pregnant? “I didn’t tell my family we were pregnant. I called my parent the day we had a child and shared photos. The reason why is because the parent likes to tell everyone what’s going on in my life, however I do not like that. I like to keep my life private. I stated that the parent can come see the child the following day, but then stated there was a lot of tests that needed to be completed and were expecting to leave later that day. I stated you can come anytime tomorrow (Saturday) at the house. I received a text in the evening (Saturday) saying there was a lot going on and couldn’t make it today. I didn’t respond until the following day (Sunday) in the late afternoon saying it’s okay, you can come any time today.

She’s upset about this.

The parent didn’t respond and hasn’t seen the child yet and it’s been over a week. I’m a little disappointed to be honest because there has been zero communication or check in. On top of that my siblings haven’t even reached out to me, which is weird to me. I have a feeling everyone is mad at me. I see it as I don’t want people knowing my life and spreading things and two, does it really impact their life if I told them a month prior or the day of? Clarification: I am not expecting my parent to drop everything to see the child. I reschedule the first visit because we were still in the hospital and we were going to get released. So they had to do their checkout test to ensure everything was ok (had complications during labor). The parent agreed to meet on Saturday in the AM. I didn’t hear anything until late in the evening that she had a lot going on (that’s okay) and couldn’t make it that day.

She’s getting the cold shoulder.

I responded the next day saying it’s okay, whenever you’re free come by just let me know. I did not receive a response back. That was over a week ago. My previous child I let my family know that we were pregnant and when we had the child I sent a group text to the family and didn’t hear anything just crickets. Also, I didn’t inform them because in the past I’ve asked specifically not to share something on social media and they did (I didn’t want that to happen again). I have only seen my family once in the past year and that was for a funeral and didn’t think it was appropriate to share. Before that maybe two times the previous year.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This reader spoke up.

And this person said she’s to blame.

She has some pretty good reasons for not telling her family about this…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a mom of three who feels too overwhelmed to take in her disabled sister-in-law, too.