Target Shopper Walks Away Mid-Conversation, Then Another Customer Accuses Him of Being Rude

Sometimes people decide somebody is being rude before they even stop to figure out what actually happened.

This shopper stopped by the food counter at a large retail store hoping to grab a quick pizza before heading home. The employee assigned to the counter was gone for a break, but after another customer successfully asked a nearby cashier for help, the shopper figured it wouldn’t hurt to ask too.

But when he asked if the cashier could ring up one of the boxed food items sitting behind the counter, the cashier started her response with “No.”

The shopper assumed that was the answer and started walking away before hearing the rest of the sentence.

That’s when another customer grabbed his arm and accused him of being rude for walking away while the cashier was still talking.

And from there, the whole situation spiraled into an uncomfortable argument between strangers.

Let’s check out the full story.

AITA For walking away from the cashier This happened about 45 minutes ago and just because the lady next to me had something to say, I was wondering if maybe I was wrong. I was at a shopping center (well-known corporation, fancier Walmart with a dog with a red bullseye for their logo), looking around at some blenders and board games. I decided before leaving, I would check out the food corner and grab a pizza before heading back home. I got up to the food court and there was a sign that said, “Will return at 3:15.”

While the cashier was already there, he asked if she could help him.

I was bummed, but ok, maybe someone else could help me, and there’s a way to make it work. There were two other people there: a lady with breadsticks in her hand (BS) and a lady looking at the beverage cooler. The breadstick lady walked over to a cashier who was watching over the self-checkout area, putting away baskets, and asked her if she would be able to ring her up. The cashier walked over to the food area and cashed her out and then began to immediately walk away. I politely asked her if she would be able to help me, too, and if I could get something (what I wanted was already boxed up like the breadsticks were) and the beverage cooler lady had her drink in her hand walking to get behind me.

Then, a woman grabbed his arm.

After I asked if cashier would be able to help me she started her sentence by saying, “No,” and I started to walk away as she was talking. I heard her finishing her sentence with, “I don’t work here,” and beverage lady (as I’m walking away), grabbed me and said, “Whoa! How rude! She’s still talking to you.” I pulled my arm away from her and said, “Actually, you butting into a situation that doesn’t concern you to judge me and assault me is more rude than me walking away after being told no.”

Now, he’s unsure if that was rude.

I thought the cashier was rude for telling me she didn’t work there when clearly she did! I understand being assigned certain positions and what not, but I’ve worked at this place before (in another state) and was told to help the customer if they need help no matter what position your assigned. Plus, you have a badge to login to registers, so they see the numbers of the employees that login on that day. I definitely think the beverage lady was wrong for grabbing me when I started to walk away, but was I wrong for not letting the cashier finish her excuse of why she couldn’t help me? AITA?

Eek! What an awkward situation all the way around.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who tried to force an off-the-clock employee to get back to work.

Let’s check out how the people over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

This reader sees no winners.

Yet another person who thinks everyone was a little wrong.

Here’s someone who thinks the customer who grabbed him was wrong.

For this person, he and the customer are wrong

This whole thing sounds like a misunderstanding that spiraled because everybody got defensive way too fast.

The shopper probably should’ve waited long enough to hear the cashier finish the sentence before walking away.

But the other customer grabbing somebody’s arm over a random disagreement at a checkout line was completely unnecessary and easily the worst part of the interaction.

In the end, keep your hands to yourself and don’t be rude.