“She Admitted Everything”: Employee Caught Manager Sabotaging Her Career and Sent Proof Straight to HR

Some bosses are happy to support you. That is, right up until your success starts making them nervous.

One employee learned that after landing what seemed like the perfect job at a marketing firm.

Things started changing once her boss found out she was being considered for a promotion.

Before long, the manager was making her work harder and criticizing everything she did.

So, she started keeping proof of what happened behind closed doors.

Read on to see what she did next.

Gave my narcissist boss got her comeuppance A few months ago, I landed what I thought was my dream job at a marketing firm. The pay was great, the office environment seemed friendly, and I was excited to finally be working in a place that valued creativity and innovation. But as time went on, I started noticing strange things about my boss, Rachel (Fake name). She had a way of making every project, every success, about herself. Whenever the team accomplished something significant, Rachel would take full credit, never acknowledging anyone else’s contributions.

Rachel had a way about her.

Things started to get really bad when she found out I was being considered for a promotion. Suddenly, the projects I was assigned became increasingly difficult, with impossible deadlines and vague instructions. Rachel began micromanaging every aspect of my work, constantly criticizing me in front of others. It was like she wanted me to fail. But the worst part was the gaslighting. She would insist that she never gave me certain instructions or that I misunderstood her completely, even when I knew I was following her orders to the letter.

Fed up, she downloaded an app to help.

One day, after yet another humiliating dressing down in front of my colleagues, I decided I’d had enough. I downloaded an app called reclip which let me save audio of stuff after it had happened. I figured it would be useful to have some evidence of the things she was saying to me in case I ever needed to defend myself. That decision turned out to be a lifesaver. A week later, during a one-on-one meeting, Rachel told me that I wasn’t “cut out” for the role I was in and that I should step down “voluntarily” to avoid embarrassing myself further. She claimed I wasn’t meeting her expectations, but I knew it was all a ploy to push me out before I could get that promotion.

After the meeting, she handed the audio to HR.

I calmly asked her to clarify what she meant, and as she laid out her twisted reasoning, I saved the audio. After the meeting, I reviewed the audio and couldn’t believe the things she said. Not only did she admit that she’d been setting me up to fail, but she also mentioned how she couldn’t stand the idea of someone “as young and inexperienced” as me moving up in the company. Armed with that recording, I took it straight to HR. I’m not sure what’s going to happen next, but at least now I have proof of the toxic environment she’s been creating.

Wow! That manager sounds like a total nightmare to work for.

Let’s check out if the readers over at Reddit feel the same way.

Oh no. Hopefully, this doesn’t happen.

Here’s someone who recorded a boss but never turned it in.

This sounds so harsh.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

This reader is hoping for the best.

That boss sounds like she knew exactly what she was doing.

She saw a younger woman moving up and decided to make the job harder rather than support her.

Thankfully, the employee had enough sense to start protecting herself before the boss pushed her out.

Now that HR has the recording, let’s all hope the manager finally has to answer for the environment she created.

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