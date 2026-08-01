“She Completely Froze”: Awkward Elevator Moment Turns Bizarre for Son and His Dad

Imagine getting into an elevator with someone who seems to hate being around you, and they make it really obvious. It’s not what they say, because they don’t actually say anything, but it’s what they do. Does their weird and awkward behavior make you feel upset, uneasy, or nothing at all?

In this story, one person explains what happens when a woman with social anxiety enters an elevator with him and his dad. When the elevator ride is over, the dad shares something with his son that makes his son feel bad for his dad.

Keep reading to see if you think the son is overreacting.

AIO for feeling offended by my female neighbour not willing to get on the elevator with my dad? For the context, we live in a building where its pretty usual to get into an elevator with other people. This lady moved into our building couple years ago, she was always pretty weird, obviously avoiding eye contact, not saying hi and its visible she’s having trouble with social skills. However, i myself struggle with social social anxiety, im just pretty good at masking, so im definitely not the kind of person that judges those kind of stuff.

This sounds like the most awkward elevator ride ever.

My dad is 63, a chill guy, totally into his own business type of guy. Yesterday we enter the elevator and she comes and faces the corner of the elevator and has this weird body language like she’s trying as hard as she can to get away from my dad. Most uncomfortable ride of my life. We exit and i give my dad this shocked, cringed look and he tells me, when im alone she never wants to enter with me.

He feels offended on behalf of his dad.

I feel very upset for my dad being treated this way, because i sense some kind of feministic delusion, man or bear type of stuff. Especially because when i feel socially overwhelmed, i mask it and just pretend im taking the stairs, so the other person doesnt feel like its personal and i dont wanna do anything that would possibly degrade them, so this seems very much intentional, performative and selfish to me. He doesnt mind it, he just finds it weird and unusal, but i do mind very much.

If his dad doesn’t mind, he shouldn’t worry about it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person tells him to mind his own business.

He obviously doesn’t know her story.

Another person shares advice often shared with women.

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Nobody thinks he should let this woman’s behavior bother him.

So the woman doesn’t want to be in the elevator with OP’s dad. Who cares? If his dad doesn’t care, he shouldn’t either. The woman seems uncomfortable enough without making a big deal out of it.

He has no idea what her story is, why she behaves the way she does, or what is going on in her mind. It’s not his place to judge her. It’s not like she was making fuss. She was just incredibly awkward.

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