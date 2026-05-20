May 20, 2026 at 7:15 pm

Tents and Tension: How One Man’s Honest Advice Triggered a Vacation-Ruining Meltdown in the Middle of Nowhere

by Sarrah Murtaza

woman in black hoodie

Pexels/Reddit

Oftentimes good intentions can be mistaken for something else and that ruins everything!

This guy shares how he warned his friend about a meal that would make her sick and she took it the wrong way.

Check out the whole story.

AITA for correcting my roomie about her meals when eating out?

I love my roomie very much. She’s a wonderful person, and I consider her family. We’ve lived together a few years now, and we’re both pushing 30.

This is where it gets a bit tricky…

My roomie has a digestive condition that will cripple her with stomach cramps if she eats even a little bit of dairy.

She also doesn’t eat meat, but she can do eggs and some fish so as someone who loves food and cooking I’ve found it very easy to cook for the both of us and she’s always so grateful about it.

We go on a lot of camping trips together, we really love it.

Several times now on our way to a camping trip we’d stop somewhere to get something to eat and she’d end up doubled over with horrible cramps by the time we got to the campsite and we’d have to pack up and turn around.

UH OH…

Because I cook a lot I have a better idea of what’s in most food then she does, but when we first ate out together years ago I pointed out something had dairy in it to the waiter and mentioned she couldn’t have dairy- and she asked me politely to not do that again, so I didn’t.

Well last weekend we went on a big kayak camping trip.

We had just gotten off a ferry and were having a last hot meal at a little restaurant when she ordered something with brioche bread- which unlike most breads has a LOT of butter in it.

So I said “Don’t get Brioche, it has a ton of butter.” She shot me a dirty look and asked the waiter had to ask the chef who confirmed it did- and she got a substitution.

She seems offended about it…

She was pretty peeved at me for correcting her about her meal in front of the waiter- something she has asked me not to do before.

Here’s the thing about this trip tho.

We were going to camp over night at posy island, a tiny island marine park off the coast of Friday Harbor, one of the San Juan Islands in the Puget Sound.

The island has only two campsites and we’d rented both for two nights so we were going to be getting the whole island to ourselves- and one day was the lowest tide of the month as well, so we’d be getting some excellent tide pooling in!

He was just trying to help her out here…

There were four of us on this trip.

Her, me, another friend and my girlfriend.

At this point, we’d woken up at 2am, driven five hours, taken a 2 hour ferry that cost 70$ and were gearing up to paddle a few miles over the harbor in the early morning cold.

We’d all taken time off work, which was hard for us- and the only reason we’d taken such an early ferry was so we could paddle over early in the morning when there were less boats in the harbor because roomie is afraid of kayaking near large boats and honestly none of us love it.

That’s INSANE!

So after we did alllll that, I wasn’t willing to turn around because she didn’t want to be told she’d ordered something with dairy in it.

And the way the ferry’s work to the San Juans we’d be waiting maybe days to get on without a reservation- which was set for the day we were leaving.

So am I the AH for correcting her about her own dietary restrictions?

GEEZ! That sounds unnecessary!

Why would she give her friend so much attitude over something so small?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the roommate doesn’t get a say here!

Screenshot 2026 05 13 233656 Tents and Tension: How One Man’s Honest Advice Triggered a Vacation Ruining Meltdown in the Middle of Nowhere

This user knows this guy needs to sort things out with his friends.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 233711 Tents and Tension: How One Man’s Honest Advice Triggered a Vacation Ruining Meltdown in the Middle of Nowhere

That’s right! This user knows this guy was just trying to be cautious.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 233724 Tents and Tension: How One Man’s Honest Advice Triggered a Vacation Ruining Meltdown in the Middle of Nowhere

This user wishes these friends could have a nice conversation about this and move on.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 233739 Tents and Tension: How One Man’s Honest Advice Triggered a Vacation Ruining Meltdown in the Middle of Nowhere

That’s right! This user thinks the friend should be thankful at this point.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 233753 Tents and Tension: How One Man’s Honest Advice Triggered a Vacation Ruining Meltdown in the Middle of Nowhere

Somebody’s being a bit careless here!

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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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