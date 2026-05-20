Teens Throw Objects at Neighbor’s House While Parents Are Away, but It Quickly Escalates

Imagine being a teenager and being at war with your neighbors. We’re talking revenge so bad that you end up in the hospital, and then you return the favor.

I’m so glad I didn’t grow up in a neighborhood like that, but the person who wrote this story did. The tale you’re about to read is about the end of the war.

The neighbors didn’t think anyone was home, so they were out for revenge, trying to do damage to the home. But there was someone home, their teenage enemy who knew just what to do to stop the war forever.

Let’s read all about it.

X-Post from Ask Reddit “Neighbors from Hell” I took care of it. I was 14. My neighbors and I would always feud. I’d get in physical fights with all of their kids. They ranged from a juice pig failed out cop turned security at 21, a 16 year old drug abusing loser, a 14 year old know it all and a 12 year old who had a crush on my sister. They were all pigs. Always leaving trash to blow freely in their yard. Never taking their shoes in the house. Parking on our lawn. Shoveling their gravel filled snow in to our lawn. Etc.

This sounds like a really rough neighborhood.

I was smaller than the 12 year old by a few inches. So I was an easy target. I think the whole thing started over street hockey. I scored on the 14 year old brother and they said I cheated. The 16 year old and 14 year old got a good idea in their head one day. Jump me while I was walking back home from uptown and make me eat grass while working on my kidneys. When I stood up, they threw me in to a rose bush. I ended up getting bit by a few wasps. I ended up at the hospital. Nothing too serious. Just a few scars. Had to have a thorn removed from my eye. Blah blah blah.

Time for revenge.

So I got in to their shed and removed the nut that holds the front tire to the bike. The 16 year old did a wheelie and nothing happened. The 14 year old jumped a ramp and the front wheel came off. He went to the hospital. I thought it was finished after that.

They tried to retaliate, but OP had the upper hand.

My parents had left with my sister to go to a hockey tournament. The neighbors thought I went with them. Their parents were also leaving for a week for vacation. The night their parents left for vacation, they threw food coloring, rocks, broken bottles, boxes of street chalk and bags of flour in to our pool. The oldest brother then drove them off somewhere for the week. Instead of vandalizing my neighbor’s house in retaliation, I vandalized my own even more. I threw eggs, wet paper, and flour at my house and up on the roof. I threw hair spray soaked lunch meat on the truck, van and jeep. And I let the air out of all the tires. I made sure I did it all from angles that would be from their property for the majority of the attack. I used their shoes to muck through my mother’s garden to get to the driveway.

This is pretty extreme!

And then it rained. The flour turned to dough. The eggs rotted. The paper turned in to a glue. Then the sun baked it. It ended up creating a few thousand dollars worth of damage from what I did. The pool had to be drained and the pump and liner had to be replaced.

He framed the neighbors for everything.

I waited until my parents got home. They called the police. The police took my statement. Then they waited for my neighbors to get home. We all had a sit down. There was no disputing the damage. I had pictures of them trashing the pool, throwing objects over the fence. My camera didn’t have a complete roll of film, so I couldn’t document the whole thing. What I did have though was enough to convince the police and the insurance company as well as the neighbors that their kids were completely guilty.

They reached an agreement.

The neighbors agreed to pay for all the damage as long as we didn’t press charges. We got a new deck. New paint on the home (my father hand painted the cedar siding of a 2700 square foot home every 3 years until he decided to go maintenance free) and new shingles for the roof. The cars were repainted and the pool was repaired and refilled. Two months later, the neighbors moved. I have no idea what happened to any of them.

That was some clever thinking. Adding to the neighbors’ revenge to make it look like they actually did more than they really did was pretty extreme, and OP actually got away with it.

I feel bad for the neighbor kids’ parents who had to pay for everything, but I hope they kept a closer eye on their kids after that situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person loved the revenge.

This person has questions.

Another person liked the revenge.

But this person thinks he was lucky.

I feel like I could almost see this scene playing out in a movie. That’s pretty intense revenge.

OP wouldn’t have been able to do the same thing today because chances are someone would have a security camera that would catch him framing the neighbors.

I do wonder how the neighbor kids reacted. Obviously, they knew they didn’t do that much damage.