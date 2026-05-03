The 60-Second Ban: Why This Dad’s Punishment for His Son Backfired Instantly

Imagine being a teenager whose parents punish you by banning you from an area of the house where you keep the equipment for your favorite hobby. What would you do if they later told you to go to that part of that house to do a favor for them? Would you comply, or would you remind them of their original punishment?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and he points out to his dad that no matter which option he chooses he’ll clearly be in trouble.

Let’s read all about it.

My dad wants to to bring a bunch of tools and stuff into the basement, but said previously I can’t be down there. Me (14-15 soon) m Dad (47) m So, today a bunch of stuff went down where my dad got Mad at me for not putting away the dishes and said I’m not allowed in the basement (where all of my gaming stuff is located). So obviously I comply, as I don’t want to get grounded (A Township Tale super fun time event I freaking missed..).

But his dad almost immediately asked him to go into the basement.

So this happened around 30 minutes ago. My dad asked me to take down empty Christmas decoration boxes. But I said to him, “You told me that I’m not allowed in the basement today.” My dad said “If you don’t bring those boxes, you will be grounded for a month, damn it!”

OP clearly can’t win.

I reminded him “You said the exact same thing, ‘if you go downstairs, so help me god I will ground you for a month!’ So either way, I’ll get grounded for a month?” That shut him up lol.

That dad needed to think through his punishment and threats a little bit better.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks there’s one obvious way to comply.

Another person thinks the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.

This is a good point.

This is what I expected him to do.

But this person points out that the whole situation would’ve been really easy to avoid.

Parenting teenagers is not for the faint of heart.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a toddler who got around the “no dessert” rule like a boss.