Dad Said No To Dessert Until Toddler Cleared His Plate, So The Kid Found An Ingenious Way Around The Rules

Parenting can be challenging, but sometimes, it can be full of adorable and memorable moments. Even when children disobey or go out of their way to get their way, the circumstances can be funny and heartwarming.

This is one of the those stories. It’s told from the perspective of a 2-year-old, but I assume it was written by the child’s mom or dad. It takes place on Christmas and involves sign language and a favorite dessert.

Let’s read all about it.

My dad, delicious sweetbread, and my malicious compliance My name is A. I am two years old; I just turned two in November! I am half Romanian (mommy), and a quarter Scottish and Japanese (daddy). I love my parent’s cooking, but my grandparents make this Romanian sweet bread called Cozonac cu Nuca. It is like a Babka, but all I care about is that it is really delicious and the chocolate marble is my favourite part of the Cozonac cu Nuca. My family takes very good care of me, but I’m still a very big boy. I’m 99th percentile height and weight!

This child is also learning sign language.

I have been learning two languages! And at daycare, I learned how to sign for ‘more’! I just close my fingers to my thumbs and then tap my hands together. I like this sign because it lets mommy and daddy know when I want to sing some more Wheels on the Bus, read more of my paw patrol sticker book or The Little Blue Truck, or when I want some more oranges or apples. This is an important detail, but let me get to the rest of the story.

The story takes place on Christmas.

Over Christmas dinner, I was fed some turkey (yuck), and some potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Usually, my grandpa is really serious, but after hearing my dad say it’s okay, I was able to have some cranberry sauce! I had a bunch of spoonfuls of cranberry sauce. Then dessert came. And I love Cozonac cu Nuca. It is so good. I watched my mommy cut me half a slice of the sweetbread, and I started picking at the chocolate marbling. I like the white part of the bread, but today I just wanted chocolate.

Time to put those sign language skills to work.

So I did the sign for ‘more’! But my daddy is mean. He said “No, not until you finish the rest of the bread.’ I looked at mommy and she told me to listen to daddy. I decided that if I simply just had to show there was nothing left on my plate, I could get more sweetbread!

Okay. Bet.

So I started shoving everything on the plate into my mouth. I looked like a chipmunk! Then I looked at daddy and signed for more. Daddy put it on my plate. Then I looked at daddy, smiled, and pulled everything that was in my mouth back onto the plate, and started eating the chocolate on the other half of the sweetbread.

The parents were impressed.

That’s when I saw mommy and daddy leave the table and I heard them giggling in the kitchen while Bunica and Bunicu smiled and cleaned up my mess. Later, I heard daddy tell mommy how impressed he was by my malicious compliace.

I’m assuming this story is told by one of the parents. It sounds adorable, but they better watch out as this child grows up. They’ve got a clever one on their hands!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s another story about a 2-year-old.

Here’s a funny story about a 3-year-old.

An uncle shares a story about his nephew.

One person felt the need to explain the difference between sweet bread and sweetbread.

I’m sure the parents will remember this story forever!

If you liked this post, check out this story about a cousin whose wedding prank nearly ruined the whole day.