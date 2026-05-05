The Driveway Forest: Why This Homeowner is Finally Confronting His Green-Thumb Neighbors

There’s an unspoken social contract on residential streets: everyone park their cars on their property and everyone gets along fine.

So when a homeowner’s neighbors converted their driveway into a garden and claimed the street as their personal parking lot, that contract went out the window.

And the homeowner wasn’t happy about it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking neighbours to park elsewhere? We live on a street where every house has a driveway (typically 2 cars). Ours fits 4 cars, but we only have 2. The road is just residential and narrow (around 5m).

The neighbors had quite different parking habits.

When we moved in, the neighbours opposite had space for 2 cars but chose to park 1 on the road. They, without us asking, said they’d park to the side so we could access our drive — but over time, they reduced and then fully removed their driveway, turning it into a garden.

It’s beginning to have quite an annoying impact

They now park directly opposite our drive with a large car, which makes it difficult for us to get in and out. Even with just 2 cars, we often have to maneuver. repeatedly or move cars around to park. They now have an additional car, meaning they have 3 cars, so have just made things worse.

Now the homeowner is wondering how to proceed.

Would I be the AH to ask them not to park opposite our drive so we can access it more easily?

There’s nothing more annoying than a bad parker.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe it’s time to consult the local zoning laws.

Even if the homeowner were to ask nicely, this commenter doubts the neighbor would change their behavior.

This commenter also thinks reporting them to the city could be a viable strategy.

If the homeowner really does want to fight it, it could be quite a long road ahead.

Asking his neighbors to change their behavior isn’t unreasonable — it’s long overdue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is fed up with his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.