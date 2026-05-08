The Final Straw: Why One Woman Actually Left Her Sister on the Side of the Highway

If you have siblings, the following story will probably sound quite familiar to you.

Because having brothers and sisters can be a huge pain in the neck sometimes!

In today’s story, a woman explained why she decided to leave her sister on the side of the road without a ride home after she got on her nerves.

Take a look and see what you think.

AITA for leaving my 16 (F) younger sister on the side of the road? “I am 23(F) and younger sister is 16(F). She sometimes relies on me to pick her up from classes. So, picked her up that day because she was feeling sick.

This was a long ride…

And I live in a crowded city that’s why it requires 30-40 min to go pick her up and come back. I had an exam the next day and so I just wanted to pick her up as fast as possible. But she said she isn’t feeling well and wanted to have something. I took her to have something and then we were heading back home but we saw lost dog on the side of the road. We bought food for the dog. He was in kind of safe space and we just couldn’t take him home because pets are not allowed where we live. So, I told her multiple times to come home with me as I had to prepare for my exam, but she ignored me. Then, I thought that she is worried about the dog but she was on video call with her friend and was just ignoring me and talking to him constantly.

See ya later!

I got angry after telling her multiples times to come with me and finally left her on the side of the road. I came back home and I called her to offer her a Uber back home but she disconnected my call. I got even agitated and called her a jerk on text and a self-absorbed person. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

These two sisters are fighting like cats and dogs!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who isn’t sure she wants a sibling relationship with a newly-discovered sister.