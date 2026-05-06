The “Ghost” Table: Why One Woman’s Birthday Meal Turned Into a Mystery After the Manager Checked the Computer

Imagine working at a barcade where customers are playing games and eating pretty much anywhere. Instead of a server coming to their table, they flag down a server.

What would you do if a customer complained that their food was taking a long time, but you didn’t see any indication that they had ever ordered food? Would you take their order again or review the security tapes to see what happened?

In this story, a manager at a barcade does both. Let’s see what he discovered.

Customer takes a random tables order, takes their money, and leaves. My friend is the GM at a very busy barcade in our city. This part is important because of the nature of the business, people don’t get traditional table service like you would at a regular sit down restaurant. People are constantly moving around to play games and when they need food will generally go to the bar, order/get a number, and a server will find them at the Ms Pac Man or whatever and drop it off.

One customer wondered where her food was.

Woman comes up to my friend and says she ordered food a long time ago and nothing has come out yet. Friend looks at the POS, sees no pending food orders, asks around to all the bartenders/servers who said they hadn’t taken any orders from this woman. She rings in the womans food but is now obsessed about getting to the bottom of it.

This is getting interesting!

She asks the woman what the guy was wearing/did he have a bar apron on. She says no. And my friend informs her that the only FOH people not in aprons are herself and the door guy. Door guy didn’t not take this food order.

The friend found out what happened.

She goes back to the office to review the cameras to see if she can figure out what happened. And guess what. This woman flagged down a guy she THOUGHT was an employee, asked if he could take their order, and the guy said “…..sure.”

The friend was impressed.

He then proceeds to quote them a random amount of money, takes their cash, and LEAVES. That is some serious “Catch Me If You Can” stuff. Friend was honestly more impressed than mad.

Wow! I hope the woman didn’t have to pay twice for her order. I guess you have to be careful not to flag down a random person when you’re ordering food at a barcade!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It’s terrible in two completely different ways.

This is a good question.

A server complains.

Another person finds the story funny.

What a bold thing for that customer to do!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a restaurant manager who stole his waitresses tips.