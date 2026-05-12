The Graduation Grudge: Why Nana’s Demand for a “Year-Late Apology” Is Sparking a Major Family Stand-Off

Imagine having a very strained relationship with your father. Would you still invite him to your high school graduation?

In this story, one graduate is in this situation, and a year later the dad’s mom thinks it’s time to apologize for not inviting him to graduation.

Let’s see if an apology is really necessary.

AITA for refusing to let my dad attend my graduation and apparently making him cry? Almost a year ago I graduated highschool and refused to give my father a ticket to the event. Recently my Nana (my father’s mom) keeps trying to get me to apologize to him and repair things. She says that he cried over not being able to attend my graduation which is why they chose to not attend either. There is a long list of reasons why I didn’t invite my father but my Nana and all the family on his side claim I’m a selfish brat and that I need to fix my relationship with him.

It’s not like OP’s dad has really been very involved or loving.

Prior to him asking for tickets to my graduation he had not spoken with me in five months. He didn’t invite me to his wedding months before my graduation, I’m not allowed to step foot in his home, and his new wife hates my guts. My junior year of highschool he decided I was no longer welcome in his home until I could “be happy” there. My dad has always put me down verbally and especially resented me after I came out.

Therapy really helped.

He didn’t care either when my mom told him I’d lost the ability to walk unassisted and was now disabled (two years ago). After my parents divorce and a lot of therapy I started standing up for myself and that’s why he kicked me out and basically disowned me. So in response to him not being in my life and isolating me from his family I chose to deny him the opportunity to attend my graduation. Am I a jerk though for taking away his chance to see his first kid graduate?

I don’t hear the dad complaining. Maybe he doesn’t really even care. Nana’s the one making a fuss about it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has questions for Nana.

Here’s another suggestion.

Another person thinks it’s none of Nana’s business.

I think Nana’s lying too.

Just because someone is family doesn’t mean they’re automatically invited.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.