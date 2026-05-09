The Great Dairy Heist: How (and Why) Someone Allegedly Stole 80,000 Pounds of Butter

If a person works as a public defender, they’re going to see all kinds of clients who have done wild things…

And this one might take the cake!

A public defender talked about a person they worked with who did something that probably no one else has ever done before.

Take a look at what they had to say.

Tales from a burned out public defender. “I’m a public defender in a mid-sized city, and my job is basically herding people who commit crimes. Most cases are sad or messy—drugs, theft, family violence—but sometimes you get one so ridiculous it feels like the universe is pranking you. I’m feeling a little burnt out, so I’m here to share some stories, and this story was so ridiculous I had to share it (with identifying details removed). So a while back, I get assigned this guy, let’s call him ButterBoy, charged with grand larceny.

Was told client stole butter, I’m thinking it’s a stolen car or maybe some shoplifting and an error in the system. Nope.

WOW.

ButterBoy stole over 40 tons of butter. Yes, butter, the stuff you put on toast. Not drugs, not cash, not gold bars—butter. I had to read the file twice to make sure it wasn’t a typo. ButterBoy worked at a warehouse for a distributor, handling shipping and receiving. For some time, he marked a ton of butter as “damaged in shipping” every few days, then loaded it into his van after hours. We’re talking industrial pallets of butter.

He had a whole scheme going.

He sold it to sketchy corner stores and even a restaurant or two. The company’s insurance covered the losses for a while, but when the numbers got too crazy, they checked security cameras and swipe card logs. Surprise, ButterBoy’s on tape, waltzing in like he’s in a heist movie. The evidence is stacked, camera footage, swipe logs, even a store owner who flipped and ratted him out.

This was a serious offense.

Prosecutors are out for blood because it’s technically organized crime—dozens of others got charged for receiving stolen butter. The prosecutor is seeking imprisonment because, the reality is, he stole goods valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Managed to get ButterBoy a plea deal for reduced imprisonment, and he returned whatever remained of the cash from his black market butter smuggling ring. Anyone else had a client who turned a dairy product into a crime spree?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

That’s not something you hear about every day!

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