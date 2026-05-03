The “Meat-Only” Mandate: Why a Boyfriend is Under Fire for Refusing to Even Taste His Girlfriend’s Vegetarian Cooking

Being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t share the same diet can be frustrating.

This vegetarian felt bad about never having to share a meal with her meat-eater boyfriend. But whenever she tries to make it work, he shuts her ideas down.

Let’s read the full story below.

WIBTA for Asking My BF to Eat Vegetarian for a Shared Meal I do not eat meat; my boyfriend does. I am completely okay with him eating whatever he wants, and normally it’s fine, but recently I’ve felt bad that we don’t ever seem to share a nice dinner. He recently brought home ingredients for a hot pot, and I would really like to share it, but he insists on adding meat into it. I’d rather cook the meat separately for him to eat with the meal, and I’m willing to help cook it or whatever, but he insists he has to eat it with meat and can’t eat a meal without it specifically in the pot. I asked him about it, and he shot the possibility down very fast.

This woman is unsure about what to do when it comes to sharing meals.

I would really like to share a meal with him, but I suppose I feel a bit conflicted about asking him to eat it separately just so that I can be comfortable sharing the meal. Am I being stupid here and a jerk for it? I really don’t want to be entitled or anything, but I also would really like to enjoy a meal with my boyfriend and eat the same thing. I tried talking about it, and he just sort of blew me off, so I’m not entirely confident about whether I am being rude or not.

Nothing wrong with sharing a meal, but maybe try a different approach.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section have to say about this.

This user takes the boyfriend’s side.

Here’s a valid point.

Another one chimes in.

Here’s an idea.

And lastly, people understand the boyfriend.

Never stand between a man and his hotpot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants her husband to stop giving rides to the creepy guy at work, but he doesn’t want to.