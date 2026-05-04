The Moment It Clicked: Why This Worker No Longer Detests Their Stressful Job

It has become an unfortunate cultural standard for restaurant workers to be dehumanized.

Little, genuine interactions can often go a very long way, more than most people realize. One restaurant server recently shared one of theirs that made their entire career feel worthwhile. Here’s what they said.

Ask me my name, and my evening will be better

I predominantly work in a banquet hall.

Especially during this time of year, I’m there a lot.

20-35 hours a week (I’m also in school full time).

This person sounds like a hustler.

In the summer I work for more traditional restaurants.

I tell you this so you understand the context.

We don’t introduce ourselves to our tables.

Makes sense, but it depersonalizes the experience.

They don’t know our names, and we might have 8 or even 10 (as many as 15) tables at any given time per section (2 people).

I prioritize good service, always have and always will.

Being a good server brings me joy, but in the interest of time we often skip introductions.

Definitely makes sense.

Every so often while I’m helping someone they’ll stop and look at me, very intentionally, and ask me my name.

They want to know, they are reaching to bridge that gap.

And NOTHING makes me happier than people seeing me.

It’s the bare minimum, but it matters.

Often times I feel invisible.

At a 500 person dinner, I am literally one unimportant person in a sea of people.

But my job is demanding, and Im good at it.

Having that confidence is vital.

So when they take the time to just simply treat me kindly, it makes my entire night.

I’m not sure why that has always got me.

But it just does.

This would go a long way for most people.

Bonus points if they remember, and use it.

I’d much prefer a “hey name” or even a “hey miss” to people waving me down or shouting things like “waiter waiter !!!!!”

I had a woman today ask my name and I almost cried.

Restaurant workers deserve better.

It was a particularly strange event, and people were very rude and dismissive despite the fact I was literally doing exactly what the coordinator asked of me, and she stopped, asked me a favor, my name and it led to a genuinley nice conversation.

I wish introductions were easier at the job, or that I could remember 90 people’s names.

This person sounds very genuine.

Names make us human.

It’s easier to treat a nameless stranger poorly, than someone with a name and a voice you know.

All this incoherence to say, getting asked my name is the single most wonderful thing people can ask me.

It sounds like this is a cause that most people can get behind. Let’s see if the Reddit comments agreed.

Sadly, some disagreed immediately.



Others were ambivalent.



One person shared their own approach.



Another disagreed strongly.



But some of the sentiment was ultimately shared.



One way or another, there’s a lot of power in a name.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story from a man who had to tell a recruiter their salary offer was way too low.