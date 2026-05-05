The “Rent-Free” Revenge: Why One Landlord’s Strict Guest Policy Actually Led to an Extra Person Moving In for Free

Imagine having a landlord who won’t let any guests spend the night. Would you comply with her rule, or would you look for loopholes?

In this story, two roommates are in this situation, and they find a loophole that the landlord couldn’t even fight!

Let’s read all about it.

“Guests cannot spend the night at my property.” Back when I was in college, I lived in a 2-bedroom apartment with a nice German student. He was a nice guy, and he would often have his friends over. I didn’t mind it at all because I just moved to the area and needed new friends anyways.

Here’s the problem.

Our landlady though, she was a nightmare. She was this small grumpy lady who would complain over the smallest things. She doesn’t live with us, but tries to control everything – the color of our sheets, the scent of candles that we light, where we put our stuffs, etc. Needless to say, we hated her.

The landlord’s rules are pretty crazy.

We pay for our electricity and water, so it doesn’t matter if we have our friends / family stay over once in a while because whatever they consume more of we will foot the bill ourselves anyways. My sister visits me once a month for one night, just whenever she’s in town. One day, my landlord found out and got so mad she wanted to call the cops on us for not respecting the rule of “guests cannot spend the night” at her property. The only reason she does this is because she feels if a guest would stay a night they would have to pay her the full rent for the month. THE MONTH.

A friend needed a place to stay.

But que malicious compliance… When one of my German roommate’s friends was laid off from his main job, he was left homeless with only a grave shift part-time job. He asked if he could stay with us for about a week or two. I told him I didn’t mind but my landlady might mind. They told me not to worry.

They found a loophole.

And she was fuming when she found out (easily, the day after he decided to stay with us because she checks on us unannounced every other day, and has security cameras outside our door). She threatened to call the cops on us again, and all my roommate said was: “But you told us explicitly no one can spend the NIGHT at your property. He is never here at night because he’s working, so there’s no rule broken here.” She had nothing to say and left. We could hear her screaming from inside her car that was parked right outside.

That’s funny! He’s not spending the night. He’s spending the day!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the landlady is breaking the law.

Another person thinks the security cameras sound illegal.

This person is surprised that the landlady’s visits aren’t illegal.

But this person thinks the landlady’s visits probably are illegal.

They need to look into their local laws.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a renter who did his own repairs in exchange for a free month’s rent.