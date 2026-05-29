The Resignation Trap: Why a Power-Tripping Boss’s Absurd Two-Week Notice Policy Sparked a Major Corporate Rebellion

Isn’t it insane when some managers think they own you?!

This employee shares how their manager didn’t take it well when they gave in a two week notice.

Check out the full story.

Didn’t give “advanced notice” of my two week’s notice. (USA) I work in retail under toxic management. I got the job two years ago. I hated the job on the first day but figured I’d hold out for at least 5 years because the job market is so tough.

He was already so done with his job!

I couldn’t take it anymore so I gave my two week’s notice on Thursday (I do have another job lined up). I live in an at-will state but still gave two week’s as a courtesy. My direct manager, who is pretty much the reason why I’m quitting, got upset that it’s “too much of a sudden notice” and that I should have given more “advanced notice” before giving my two week’s. She’s demanding that my two week’s should be the advanced notice so I should stay another two weeks for the actual notice. It was very confusing what she was trying to say but essentially she wanted a 1 month notice (I think).

She was being super annoying at this point…

I told her that it’s not a sudden notice since I’m giving two week’s and being two week’s is the advanced notice. She then tried to guilt trip me by saying that now I will further burden my coworkers because we are chronically short-staffed. She asked who will be doing the night shift (since I was the only one who did most of the night shifts).

That’s INSANE!

She asked whether I won’t feel bad for making my coworkers lose their job if the store ends up closing due to lack of staff to cover the necessary shifts. I told her that should be her job as the manager to figure out staffing issues. That she should be damn glad that at least I’m giving her two weeks.

GEEZ! That sounds horrible!

Why do some managers act so stupid?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about an employee who followed bad orders, then ruined their manager’s career for good measure.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user has a great response for this manager.

This user believes notices are not a real thing.

This user knows none of the problems are this guy’s fault.

This user suggests doing the bare minimum and leaving.

This user thinks this story is very funny!

Somebody needs to get out of their job ASAP!