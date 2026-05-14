The Security Footage I Didn’t Expect: How My “Quick Trip” to the Bleachers Ended My Employment
Some employees just don’t learn, no matter how many warnings or write-ups they receive.
Imagine a coworker who was already on probation decided to leave work during their shift to sit in the stands at their child’s football game for hours. Would you think they should receive another chance? Or do you think they should be instantly fired?
In the following story, one school custodian witnessed this very scenario and thought the woman deserved it. Here’s what happened.
A tale of firing: Never attend your sons game while on the job
This is a tale from 4 years ago at my prior Custodial job, involving one of my co-workers (henceforth referred to as fool).
The fool was a fairly lazy and not very productive custodian who worked in the same school building I did. As it so happened, two of her sons were attending that school at the time, and one of them was on the varsity football team.
Now, the fool was on very thin ice with the administration. She had run out of leave time, and once when she had to take an unpaid day, they gave her **** over it.
The woman decided to go watch her sons game.
She was also suspected by everyone of stealing supplies. In addition to this, she had been taken before the Board of Education itself over her leave issues and was put on probation, which makes her foolish decision even more glaring.
In early December of 2017, her son was off the team temporarily for concussion protocol. He was not playing the home game that night, but the fool decided to slip in and attend anyway for a few hours.
This did not go unnoticed.
It turns out, she watched the game for two hours.
The administrator in charge of us custodians spotted her in the crowd, knowing full well it was the middle of her shift. By rule, she could spend her lunch there so long as she reports back to her area before 30 minutes are up.
Instead, she stays in the stands for a recorded two solid hours. All of this was captured on video and forwarded the next day to the Board of Education. She was fired the next week.
Honestly, she had it coming for a long time in my personal opinion. And, as fate would have it, she did it entirely to herself.
Geez! She does sound like a lazy coworker.
Let’s check out if the people over at Reddit ever encountered anything like this.
He sure wasn’t.
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This person doesn’t even know what to say.
For this reader, it’s an old tale.
Here’s someone who seems to stand up for her.
It sounds like she was on thin ice already, and she did this to herself.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a carpenter who was shocked to find the police waiting for him after his last day of work.
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