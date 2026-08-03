Woman Endured A Difficult Pregnancy And Birth—Now Her Brother Is Angry He Didn’t Meet The Baby First

Oh boy, here comes the Guilt Trip Brigade!

And if you’ve ever been on the receiving end of a guilt trip, you know how infuriating it can be.

A lot of times, it boils down to one thing: folks making everything about THEM and not YOU.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about why she’s annoyed that her brother gave her a hard time because her in-laws met her new baby before he did.

Okay…

Read on and see what you think about this.

AITA for letting my in-laws meet my baby before my brother did? “I (26f) and my husband (29m) just welcomed our second child. I had a rough pregnancy, was sick constantly and really swollen. I had a planned C Section but recovery in the hospital wasn’t as planned. I wasn’t producing enough urine output after surgery for them to take my catheter out.

This sounds brutal…

Basically I was severely dehydrated. I also couldn’t keep any food down for the first 8 hours post surgery. Which means I couldn’t get out of bed. And walking is key to recovery after a C Section, At the hospital, I had my mom and my husband there for help. My mother in law brought my toddler a few times to meet her sister and my moms boyfriend came in the room for a total of maybe 10 minutes to get my mom and my toddler to take them out to eat and to give my mother in law break. After coming home, my father in law came up and my sister in law (who lives four hours away and was in town) stopped by for a few hours.

There’s an issue…

Here’s the problem. My brother (21m) and his fiancé (21f) are extremely upset that I either didn’t tell them they could come to the hospital and that the people listed met our baby before he did. I didn’t invite them to the hospital because I didn’t want a bunch of people there, and because our hospitals visiting policy didn’t allow that many people I did, however, invite him over to house pretty soon after getting home. He told me he had no desire to meet my daughter because he thought he would be one of the first in the family to meet her.

Way to make it all about yourself, dude!

I told him the hospital’s visiting policy and explained I wasn’t comfortable with a bunch of people there. He claimed I should’ve allowed them to come because his fiancé has medical experience (she was a MA at a clinic) and she could help me. I’ve only known her for about a year and we close but not close enough to help in postpartum care. The only people I wanted help from was my husband, mom and MIL. He has since removed me (and my toddler) from his wedding, claiming we disrespected his family and is refusing to contact me. But I feel as he disrespected mine by expecting me to cater to his feelings directly after the birth of my child. AITA?”

Here’s what folks said on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

And this person weighed in.

Man, her brother sounds like a real piece of work.

Way to make everything about yourself, dude!

Jeez, read the room…

Her brother is WAY out of line on this one…