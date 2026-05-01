The Ultimate Parting Gift: How a Moving Couple Used a Security Light to Get Final Revenge on Their Loud Neighbors

Imagine living in an apartment above neighbors who blast loud music. When it came time to move out, would you simply be glad to be out of that situation, or would you want to get revenge on the neighbors?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they come up with the perfect idea for revenge that the neighbors can’t really even trace back to them.

Let’s read all about it.

Soon-to-be Ex-Neighbors are becoming more inconsiderate after figuring out we’re moving… We’re days away from moving into our first home. We decided to buy BEFORE the downstairs neighbors (DN) in our current apartment moved in – but closing was delayed. From day 1 the DN blasted base music that shook our floors, we didn’t bother complaining because our days in the complex were numbered anyway. As weeks when on, DN seemed to ease up on the music and everything was pretty normal.

The neighbors are clearly mad at them.

Then in the last few weeks, the base music came back. Doors were slammed and we caught DN literally flip us off. We’ve been packing, but tried to keep it quiet, we don’t have people over, and don’t have kids or loud pets. My only conclusion is that our general walking irritates them and they probably assumed we complained about the music.

They came up with an idea for revenge.

We’ve been slowly packing and moving small loads of stuff throughout that week. DN watch from their balcony as we move our stuff and have already concluded that we are leaving and have since just turned up their music and thrown all civility out the window. My apartment is on the top floor, DN is on the middle. There’s a lamppost that has been broken for about a year before DN moved in, and that light is right at the height of their bedroom window AND their balcony. I’m typing this post because the city worker is fixing it right now after we submitted a repair request a few days ago.

That’s funny! What perfect revenge. I mean, it needed to be fixed, right?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person offers another suggestion for revenge.

But this person likes how OP handled the situation.

Another person shares their revenge strategy.

I don’t think they’re that bright.

Moving must be such a relief!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who used a massive sound system to get the quiet they deserved.