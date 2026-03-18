Tenant Repeatedly Asked For Quiet And Was Dismissed By Both Neighbor And Management, So He Weaponized A Massive Sound System And Made Silence The Only Option

When you live in an apartment complex, you often learn more about your neighbors than you ever bargained for.

So when one quiet tenant endured years of wall-shaking music from a neighbor who ignored complaints and management who refused to act, he decided to fight noise with even more noise.

Keep reading for the full story.

Loud neighbor doesn’t care she’s loud. I live in an apartment complex. The division I reside in is considered a family residency, three rooms, two baths. I’m aware noise will always be an issue with kids being around.

But this tenant draws one very important line.

What I don’t tolerate is loud music being blared for several hours. That goes against the rules and regulations of the complex anyway. My neighbor doesn’t care.

This neighbor is basically the poster child for a nightmare neighbor.

She plays Tejano for up to two hours every day, shaking the walls of my apartment (which is not even connected, but across the way). I can’t even throw on headphones to avoid it since I can actually feel the vibration of polka-esque repetitious beats shaking anything I touch. If it was occasional and brief, I wouldn’t care.

This tenant tries to report her, but management doesn’t seem to care.

But this is nearly scheduled and prolonged. I’ve complained to management twice, and they won’t do anything about it. I’ve been dealing with this for nearly two years, and I’m fed up.

The tenant has tried diplomacy.

I let management know I will take the matter into my own hands since they won’t take the initiative. I’ve respectfully asked her to turn it down three times. The first two times, she said “okay.”

But when it failed to make a dent, they tried confrontation instead.

Yet she never lowered the volume. The third time I confronted her, she said she didn’t care because she hears me yelling at my wife all the time.

This was clearly not the truth.

I don’t have a wife. I live with a roommate, and we’re both very quiet and respectful tenants.

All of their roommates all live very quiet existences.

In fact, you probably wouldn’t know we even lived by you because we don’t make an imprint. I work 60 hours a week; he’s a full-time student with a job. I come home, and I sleep. On weekends, I relax—or at least I try to. Neither of us have company.

So they decided they would show their neighbor just how annoying unwanted noise really is.

So… I decided to set up a very powerful sound system in the office room of my apartment. It is adjacent to her room across the way.

They take steps to ensure this noise is as loud as humanly possible.

When my roommate isn’t home, I crack the window and play the most horrendous satanic stuff I can think of, max volume, max treble, max bass.

The music choice wasn’t subtle either.

Tons of screaming and wailing and chanting with heavy blast beats and thrashing guitar chords. Stuff that will give anyone nightmares if you aren’t privy to it. It ruins EVERYONE’S day.

The volume really carried too.

You can hear it from the street. I know because people have asked me to turn it down.

The tenant soon used these additional complaints as leverage.

I tell them I will, under one condition: they file complaints against my neighbor for her music. I am the enemy I hate, but worse. I’m petty.

Finally, the neighbor seemed to have gotten the message.

Suddenly she cares. Worth it.

Now that’s petty revenge done right!

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

This user retaliated in a similar fashion.

Children’s music can be equally annoying!

Why not just learn a new instrument to deliver the annoying noise yourself?

If the neighbor insisted on blasting the music, then this tenant was prepared to blast it right back!

When peace talks fail, sometimes you have to start an all-out war.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.