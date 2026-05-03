The Ultimate Power Trip: Why a Boss Denied Her Employee’s Dream Trip Only to Take Her Own Family to the Exact Same Spot

There’s a special kind of rage that only comes from watching your boss do the exact thing they told you that you couldn’t do.

One employee had her Grand Canyon vacation denied during a work trip because her boss claimed she’d already be “off” while working long conference days.

But the boss’ full audacity was revealed just 48 hours later.

Keep reading for the full story.

I’ve had it with my boss My boss holds my vacation requests for hostage. I missed booking a cruise because it took her 3 weeks to approve the days.

Her boss made very clear that she didn’t consider these requests a priority.

I put in a request, spoke to her 4 times about it. The 4th time was on a Friday before her vacation. She left without approving.

But that wasn’t even the worst of it.

The worst though was when I was on a company work trip to Las Vegas. I arrived on Sunday night. We were expected to work until Thursday night.

So when the employee put in yet another request, her boss denied it.

I asked to take off that Friday and a few days the following week so that my hubby & I could go to the Grand Canyon/Sedona. She said no because I “would be off Mon to Thu.” I pointed out I would be working (& they were long days). On the trip, I was waking back from an event with my boss and another director.

Then the full scope of her hypocrisy became evident.

The director asked my boss if her family was with her. She said, “My husband is here and my daughter is arriving tonight. We’re going to the Grand Canyon since we’re here.” The other director knew about my request. He just looked away because he thought I might explode.

What an absolute nightmare of a boss.

What did Reddit think of all this?

It’s time to stop asking for permission from this terrible boss.

The more direct she is, the better.

Sometimes a boss’ boss has to step in when they’re being particularly unreasonable.

Time-off requests work quite differently in other countries.

This boss was a hypocrite with a capital H.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a construction manager who was barking up the wrong tree with his “get back to work” demand.