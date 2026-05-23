“I Sent the Video to His Boss:” How a Protective Granddaughter Instantly Ruined Her Horrible Neighbor’s Career

Imagine finding out that your grandparents have neighbors who keep harassing and threatening them. Would you mind your own business or take action to defend your grandparents?

The answer probably depends on how close you are to your grandparents and how severe the problem with the neighbors really is.

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and she is determined to get revenge on the neighbors for the sake of her grandparents.

Standing up to the neighbor isn’t enough, but she collects evidence and uses it at the perfect time to find a way to force him to move. That’s right. He doesn’t just suffer some negative consequences. It’s so bad he actually leaves, and the neighborhood is forever changed for the better.

While this might sound too good to be true, it’s really not. She just played it smart.

Keep reading to see how she does it.

Act like the neighbor from hell and threaten my grandparents? Enjoy losing your job and house. A while back my grandparents who have lived in the same house for decades got new neighbors. It was a wife and husband with 2 kids and they seemed fairly nice. The husband spoke to my grandfather a few times when they were outside and seemed genuine. He said he was a correctional officer so his hours were strange and he may be coming and going at odd hours depending on the schedule. A few months later they went on vacation and asked my grandfather to watch their house for them make sure no one was lurking around or breaking in.

There was a big problem.

A few days into their vacation my grandfather heard their dog whining in the backyard so he looked over their fence and found the dog tied up on about a 6 foot lead with no water around. He couldn’t get into the yard so he called animal control who came and took the dog. When the neighbors got home the husband went ballistic, he hit my grandparents door so hard they thought it was going to break. He got in my grandfather’s face and called him every ugly word he could come up with and told him he if ever caught him outside on his own he’d make him pay for making them lose their dog. It only escalated from there.

Here are some examples of their revenge.

In the middle of the night someone took the large community dumpster from the back alley and threw it over the fence into my grandparent’s pool. The kids threw eggs from their backyard all over my grandparent’s back patio and house. Someone threw a grapefruit through my grandparent’s window. The police were called every time but said we couldn’t prove who was doing it and they weren’t caught in the act so there was nothing they could do.

But she knew where he worked.

I had enough and I started making calls up the ladder with the correctional institution. I spoke to the warden at his facility and I was told he would look into the issue. A few days later he showed up again at my grandparent’s house while I was there going off again and this time threatening harm to my grandfather again to teach me a lesson about trying to mess with his life. I went out the door to confront him and he walked off and told me he wasn’t going to hit me because he’d lose his job and I wasn’t worth it but proceeded to continue screaming and threatening me and my grandfather as he walked back to his house. This time though I was ready for this jerk and I was recording everything from the moment he started slamming on the door.

Video evidence speaks volumes.

I called and spoke to the warden again and told him I had video evidence of the threats and this guys just general volatile nature. A week later 2 guys showed up at my grandparent’s house and said they worked for the Associate Director of Corrections. They sat down for over an hour with my grandparents and wanted to know every detail of events that has happened so they were told everything from the dog to the vandalism to the threats. I came over and showed them the video I had taken and we showed them copies of the police reports we had filed. Apparently this guy had an issue with his temper among other things and was here because he had been told to take a transfer or be terminated from his previous facility so they had transferred here.

Here’s how everything worked out.

He ended up losing his job and his house was foreclosed on. My grandparents were given an order of protection. We never saw them again. They left in the middle of the night not long after we met with the director people. Thankfully all is well since they left and they have since gotten new neighbors who are wonderful people and own a local restaurant. They have even brought food over to my grandparents a few times and are excellent neighbors.

It was a really smart move to go after the guy’s job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The neighbors were definitely mean.

Awful people.

Here’s some praise for her actions.

One person shares their experience living next to an elderly couple.

It’s not that hard to be a nice neighbor. Minding your own business and being considerate of others can go a long way. However, breaking the law, yelling, and threatening your neighbors can be a nightmare situation.

I’m so glad this grandchild helped her grandparents out. If it hadn’t been for her phone calls to the warden and video evidence of the neighbor’s actions, the awful neighbors would still probably be living there.

And all of this over animal abuse! If it hadn’t been for the grandfather calling animal control, the dog might’ve died. How would they like to return from their vacation to a dead dog!?

I’m glad the new neighbors sound like wonderful people. Everything worked out for the better except for the awful neighbors, of course. But that guy deserved to leave his job. And it says quite a lot that the neighbors even moved out in the middle of the night.