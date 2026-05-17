Two Angry Restaurant Tables Turned One Waitress’s Shift Into a Nightmare

Having one table be a nuisance when you’re working as a server is bad enough, but when two groups of folks pile on…

That’s a rough day!

In today’s story, a waitress had to deal with this exact situation. It was awful, and she wishes she had handled it differently.

Let’s take a look!

An old story, can’t win ’em all. “I had a four table section and it was absolutely slow. A single guy came and sat, he got his drinks and app and went to use the restroom. Busser mistakenly cleared the table thinking he had left. I apologized and re-rang his items (comped). He seems cool. Meanwhile another table family of 4 gets sat next to him. I get them started with drinks and bring out the guy’s app again.

Ugh…

He starts to talk. and talk. and complain. He will NOT let me get a word in edgewise, he won’t let me walk away, actually reaching for my arm when I was trying to leave. I’m there listening to him, the family of 4 right there and they can hear everything.

Oh, no!

The husband of the family gets up to complain to the manager-about me. I’m ignoring their table and only talking to this other guy. Now both tables and the manager are mad at me. No tips that day. If it were now, I would have definitely had a firmer exit strategy to get away from him, but I was young and not that confident. Not sure why this dumb incident stuck with me for so long but it’s kinda funny now.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person was shocked.

And another reader weighed in.

In the service industry, some days are good and some days are AWFUL.