Customer Service Failure: Woman Says Manager Ignored Filthy Restroom Conditions

Nobody wants to find a filthy restroom when they need it the most.

That’s exactly what happened to this movie theater customer after a Crohn’s disease flare-up forced her to rush to the bathroom during a movie.

Rather than finding a restroom she could use, she walked into a disgusting mess and had no choice but to use the men’s room instead.

She politely told the manager what had happened, hoping someone would clean it up before another customer walked in.

But he simply laughed off her complaints and even mocked her as she walked out of the theater.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

AITA for complaining to manager I have Crohn’s disease. When I eat, within 15–20 minutes my stomach starts cramping up, and I have to use the restroom. My family went to the movies at our small mom-and-pop theater. I had been eating popcorn when my stomach made that all-too-familiar grumble, and I doubled over in cramps. I politely excused myself to go to the ladies’ room, in tears at this point from the pain.

She couldn’t believe how dirty the bathroom was.

When I opened the bathroom door, I gasped in horror. The floor was littered with toilet paper, paper towels, garbage, and even feces and tampons. I’m frustrated, and the pain gets to the point where I’m about to crap my pants. I decided to use the men’s room instead. When I got back to the concession stand, I politely asked to speak to the manager.

The woman at the counter glared at me but told the manager. He came sauntering out from the back on his cell phone. The manager proceeded to ask me, “What’s wrong?”

The manager didn’t seem to care.

I hate confrontation, so I fumbled with the words, “The bathroom is dirty.” The manager sighed and said, “Yeah, so?” Trying again, I said, “Sir, I went to the restroom, and it has towels and poop EVERYWHERE.” Shaking his head, he said, “We’re busy. We will take care of it later.”

Then, she noticed what all the employees were doing.

I looked around and saw all **five** employees playing on their phones, so I said, “I’m pretty sure that playing on your phone isn’t ‘busy.'” He just rolled his eyes and pretended to sweep the floor behind the counter. Now I’m angry! “Okay, sir, please give me the number for the owners.” The manager laughed and said sarcastically, “Oh no! Not a complaint. Please don’t get me fired. I’d hate to lose my job.”

Frustrated, she kept asking, but he was ignoring her.

I sighed and asked again for the number. He finally handed me **his** business card. Now, at first I thought maybe he **was** the owner because of his entitled attitude. When I looked at the card, he was listed as the GM, and then there was the theater’s phone number. I asked again, and he just did air guns in my direction. The manager smiled and started playing on his cell phone, ignoring me in the process.

As she was walking out the door, he said something.

Angry, I went back to my seat and informed my husband of what had just happened. When the movie ended, we got out of our seats and walked out. I was almost out the exterior door when I heard, “Bye, Karen!” from the guy. AITA?

Wow! That last bit was very unnecessary.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think she should do.

This person doesn’t like a dirty bathroom either.

Yes, it’s gotten a little overused.

It usually all boils down to self-discipline.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Here are a few ways to reach the owner.

She handled this a whole lot better than most people probably would have.

There’s no excuse for a restroom being in that condition, especially when the manager had employees standing around on their phones instead of taking care of it.

However, if she’s still upset about it, she should spend a little time figuring out who owns the theater. And if she can, take a few pictures the next time she’s there and leave honest reviews on Google, Yelp, and anywhere else people look before deciding where to go.

Sometimes that’s the only way owners find out what’s really happening when they’re not around.

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