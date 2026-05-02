Waitress vs. Manager: The Tip-Stealing Scandal That Rocked Two Restaurant Locations

Imagine working as a waitress, and a customer leaves you a pretty nice tip. What would you do if the manager took the tip and kept half?

In this story, one single mom is in this exact situation, and she needs the money. She tried to get ahold of the store’s owner, but she’s not getting a resolution quickly enough to pay her bills and isn’t sure what to do.

Let’s read all about it.

Manager gave my money away?! Okay I really need help. I live in Indiana. I work at a well known pancake house. I have been working here for only 6 weeks and already watched one person quit, and another cuss out the manager and demanded to be sent to another location. There is one manager and one owner for my store, so these women work 7 days a week.

The story involves one particular table.

But this week my owner is on vacation in Greece which is why this is even happening. Last Sunday I was seated 2 guest, a father and son, whom are regulars at this store. The owner does not give them a bill so they instead always tip whoever their server is a 20$ bill. Well Sunday they were my table, I was attentive, but my manager guarded their table half the time talking their head off so I didn’t get to do much then the basic server scripts. Another server was stopping by and talking to them as well. But once again this was MY table.

The manager didn’t handle this well at all.

Well the customer leaves and my manager decided to go take the 20$ bill off my table, go to the drawer and break it for two $10 bills, and gave half to the other server who was there just visiting with the customer (this server was in disbelief and handed me the money back immediately and said that’s not right at all) I confronted her about it and she started yelling at me so our conversation was louder than a normal one. She’s telling me I’m “acting like a 5 year old and if I had common sense I would haven’t said anything until the end of the day and she would have gave me the 10 freakng dollars” in her words. Tells me to leave and don’t come back and didn’t put me on this weeks schedule.

This situation was escalated up through the company.

The owner of my store hasn’t responded to my text messages asking her to call me… because I shouldn’t lose my job over this but of course. No calls. So Monday I’m calling same store just another location looking for a job, told them everything that happened and they passed this to CEO of all the restaurants, it’s a family owned chain. They said they were watching the cameras and I have heard nothing back from them since. And of course once the higher up get involved the owner of my store was calling the store all day but has YET to answer me.

She really does need help.

Is there anything I can do about this?!!! The manager who took my money has been trying to “bully” me since I started. Always belittling me, telling me “if u were smart” “if you had common sense” and I swear every other week I’m told to find another job or something. It was so draining. I can’t even believe I put up with it for so long. I’m just a single mom leaving a DV situation and need money to pay mine and my kids rent. Was that attempted theft?! The customer KNEW they was tipping me. They didn’t tell her to do that

I hope the manager gets fired. OP needs to find a different job. That place is toxic.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person suggests making sure the owner knows everything the manager has done.

Here’s a suggestion to call the Department of Labor.

One person has another concern.

Here’s a suggestion to just walk away.

Stealing tips is not cool.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a manager who accused an employee of stealing time and then banned them from working overtime.