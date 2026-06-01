When a Mom Put Up a New Reward Chart, She Didn’t Expect Her Little Girl to Outsmart the System

Kids have a knack for finding ways to get around the rules, don’t they?

You betcha!

And a mom named Heather knows all about it.

She took to TikTok and showed folks how her daughter found a loophole in order to still get rewarded for her behavior.

Heather showed viewers a rewards chart hung up on a wall in her house.

She said, “My daughter did the math and realized that she only needs to get 6 out of 7 stickers a day to still get her prize.”

Heather pointed to “Not Saying Bad Words” on the chart, “This is the one she decided she’s gonna sacrifice.”

The mom explained, “Every morning, she hits me with a, ‘Good morning [expletive], and that’s how our day begins

The video’s text overlay reads, “She’s so smart for doing this.”

Heather wrote in the caption, “Time to increase the amount of stickers she needs for a good behavior prize.”

Here’s the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who was accused to using too many sources, so he decided the next time to use none at all.

TikTokkers spoke up.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This kid is gonna be handful for years to come!