May 31, 2026 at 10:35 pm

When a Mom Put Up a New Reward Chart, She Didn’t Expect Her Little Girl to Outsmart the System

by Matthew Gilligan

chart made by a mom

TikTok/@behind_da_pine

Kids have a knack for finding ways to get around the rules, don’t they?

You betcha!

And a mom named Heather knows all about it.

She took to TikTok and showed folks how her daughter found a loophole in order to still get rewarded for her behavior.

chart made by a mom

TikTok/@behind_da_pine

Heather showed viewers a rewards chart hung up on a wall in her house.

She said, “My daughter did the math and realized that she only needs to get 6 out of 7 stickers a day to still get her prize.”

Heather pointed to “Not Saying Bad Words” on the chart, “This is the one she decided she’s gonna sacrifice.”

chart made by a mom

TikTok/@behind_da_pine

The mom explained, “Every morning, she hits me with a, ‘Good morning [expletive], and that’s how our day begins

The video’s text overlay reads, “She’s so smart for doing this.”

Heather wrote in the caption, “Time to increase the amount of stickers she needs for a good behavior prize.”

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.03.55 PM When a Mom Put Up a New Reward Chart, She Didnt Expect Her Little Girl to Outsmart the System

Here’s the video.

@behind_da_pine

Time to increase the amount of stickers she needs for a good behavior prize 🫠 #momsoftiktok #momtok #momlife #parentinghacks #parenting

♬ original sound – behind_da_pine

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who was accused to using too many sources, so he decided the next time to use none at all.

TikTokkers spoke up.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.04.25 PM When a Mom Put Up a New Reward Chart, She Didnt Expect Her Little Girl to Outsmart the System

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.04.38 PM When a Mom Put Up a New Reward Chart, She Didnt Expect Her Little Girl to Outsmart the System

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.04.56 PM When a Mom Put Up a New Reward Chart, She Didnt Expect Her Little Girl to Outsmart the System

This kid is gonna be handful for years to come!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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