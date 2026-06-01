Couple Turns Car Around After Seeing Their Cat’s Behavior on Pet Camera Post-Surgery

Ugh, this is the kind of video that will make you hug your pet tight and never want to let them go.

No, nothing awful took place, but any time an animal is in pain, it tugs at the heartstrings.

Owners of a cat named Mugen showed TikTok viewers what they saw on their pet camera that made them do a double-take.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: we left our Maine Coon kitty alone for 30 minutes after his neutering surgery.”

Mugen wore a cone and was crying and meowing.

The poor guy was clearly in pain and distress.

Another text overlay reads, “We didn’t even make it to the store before turning around immediately.”

The video’s caption reads, “Throwback to when Baby Mumu just came home from being neutered and we thought a quick run to the store would be fine while he napped. We caught him crying on the cat cam and turned around IMMEDIATELY.”

Here’s the video.

@mugenkoon Throwback to when Baby Mumu just came home from being neutered and we thought a quick run to the store would be fine while he napped. We caught him crying on the cat cam and turned around IMMEDIATELY 💔 We found this video again the other day and still can’t watch it without feeling guilty 😭 **🗣️🗣️PSA TO THE POST-SURGERY ANIMAL CARE AGENTS🚨🚨: this was days after the actual procedure and we hadn’t left him alone since. He was mostly upset because he was confined to the one room, instead of being able to roam the house freely. That room was a soft space, free of any high climbs, and no tight areas for him to get stuck in. It also had everything he needed-food, water, litter box, all his cozy items, and a feliway diffuser as a calming aid. Lastly, if you continue to read the comically large text on the bottom half of the screen, we turned around after seeing the cameras. Hope that clarifies things and that you have the day you deserve 😘💕 #mainecoon #kitten #catlovers #kittycat #catsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Mugen the Maine Coon 🇨🇦

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Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t hold back….

This poor little guy was having a tough time.