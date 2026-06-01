A Toxic Boss Told an Employee He Couldn’t Get a Top Performance Review Unless He Worked for Free

It’s pretty amazing what some bosses and companies think they can get away with.

Workers bust their humps and, at the end of the day, a lot of them don’t get rewarded with any kind of reward.

And, if companies are going to have a salary review, ideally they should be fair and on the level.

Because times are tough out there, and folks are struggling to keep up with the cost of everything!

In this story, a worker shared the experience they had with their boss that made them pretty upset.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

My boss said that to be “Outstanding” towards HR for my salary review, I would need to work for free for five straight weekends. “Yesterday I just had a conversation with my boss about my last year’s performance to negotiate my new salary. They value this with scoring you in some categories.

When we started talking about one of these categories (that are completely subjective, as there are no expectations specified for each position anywhere, or told to us beforehand) named “responsibility”, where I scored myself as “Outstanding” (the highest score). I justified it explaining the stuff that I do that (I believe) is outside of my position. I’m not getting into detail about what I said because that’s not the point of this, I actually might be wrong according to their standards. Who knows, as the expectations to reach each score are not specified anywhere, as I mentioned.

Everyone has different ideas about excellence.

The answer of my boss basically was “no, no, outstanding is for people that really do something out of this world. For example, working for five straight weeks without no rest, or working all nights” (obviously she was assuming that this overtime would not be paid, because no one is that stupid to actually say the exact words, and because that’s what I see in people that actually work overtime in this company: they are not paid for that time). Am I crazy or did she just said that, to stand out, is just a matter of actually committing an illegal action (“forcing” ourselves to work overtime without being paid)?

Corporate culture can be pretty wild!

Not to mention the stupid culture of working more time = you are a better employee. Where is productivity measured here? What if take one hour to do something when the expected time is to do it in one day? So if a person does it in one day, are they better because they took more time?

And a lot of it is a big mystery…

I really don’t understand how people can present such arguments to a conversation. And the worse thing is that you can reply with logical and factual stuff and you will always lose, they don’t care, they will score you as they want (as they don’t have any objectively verifiable metrics), and that’s all. The whole conversation was full of stupid arguments like this by the way, but this was the worst one (not by much though).”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared a story.

This Reddit user knows all about it…

Another person spoke up.

And this individual had a lot to say.

Yikes…this didn’t go well, did it?

You gotta feel for workers who do their best, perform admirably, and still get the shaft when it’s time to get a salary increase.

What this person needs to do is get busy and find a new job ASAP…

Because what their boss expects out of them is pretty insane.

Well, this seems like a totally ridiculous request!