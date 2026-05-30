Wife Considers Leaving Injured Husband After Court Settlement Changes His Behavior

Imagine getting married when you’re young and poor, but then later in life one of you strikes it rich. Would you still be the same people you always were and like the same things you always liked, or would you change your style, neighborhood and possibly even your personality to try to fit into the millionaires club?

In this story, one woman shares that her husband became a millionaire due to a court case payout after he was injured at work. She still likes what she likes, including her job, but the one thing she doesn’t like is her husband.

He has changed. He seems to have an elitist attitude and thinks he’s better than everyone and only the best is good enough for him.

She hates this attitude and doesn’t want to be married anymore but worries that divorcing him would label her as a gold digger since she’d probably end up with half of his millions. She’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for leaving my husband after he won a large sum of money? My (32 F) husband (36 M) was in a work accident several years ago and he won a court case in which he was awarded a sum in the multi millions. My husband and I live in the US and have been struggling for years especially since his accident since he hasn’t been able to work a job in his specialty since. He’s mainly been working minimum to low wage jobs because his degree and trade experience are in an industry his body can no longer work in. I make pretty good money but again, we live in the economical hellscape that is America.

Money really can change people.

In the last year since the settlement my husband has become the most smug, stuck up, pretentious man I’ve ever known and I’m sick of it. Our friends and family aren’t good enough for us anymore because now we have money. Our home and cars and clothes weren’t good enough for us and anyone with a small house, paid off car, or mall clothes was “sad and depressing”. He judges people HARD and he’s not quiet about it. He’s mean and rude to the people we interact with.

She thinks her husband is acting like a child.

Of course we got nicer things when he received his money, but he was adamant on luxury things and to him anyone who doesn’t live in a mansion on the hills with a Lamborghini and Gucci shoes is embarrassing. He gets upset with me for not wanting to spend crazy amounts of money. Why would I buy a $2,000 pair of shoes when I can get a pair just like it for $60?? It feels like giving a child, with no concept of money, $20 and setting them free in a dollar tree.

Just because it’s expensive doesn’t mean it’s worth buying.

He’s bought me a ton of expensive clothes and jewelry, new electronics. He pays for high end spa days and even bought me a new car. I feel like an ungrateful witch for saying this but I don’t really like the gifts. Nothing is my style or taste, he’s buying it just because it’s expensive.

His requests are pretty extreme.

My husband harasses me daily to quit the job I love and says that I make us look bad by working and “making us still look poor”. He gets upset if I want to go to the same chain restaurants we’ve always liked (buffalo wild wings, jack in the box, etc) instead of 5 star Michelin steak houses and sushi places “because we can afford it now”. He’s even gone as far as trying to push me towards plastic surgery “because we can afford it so why not”. He’s suggested a boob job, bbl, lip filler, and at one point that surgery where they remove the bottom rib. I feel like he’s starting to think I don’t look good enough for him and our new lifestyle.

She’s not sure what to do.

We’ve gone to couples therapy, his attitude isn’t improving, it’s even gotten worse, and I’m miserable. This is not the man I married. I don’t want to have kids and raise a family with him. But I’m afraid that if I leave everyone will cry gold digger. We married when we were young and broke and didn’t consider a prenup because we had nothing (dumb I know but we were kids). AITAH?

It sounds like she’s actually the exact opposite of a gold digger. She doesn’t care about all the money or expensive things. She wants to keep working and living her life as she always has just without the stress of finances.

Her husband is blowing through this money. Even with multi-millions, he needs to reign in the spending before it’s all gone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

I completely agree with this comment.

Here’s a vote for leaving him.

Another person thinks it’s better to leave sooner than later.

It doesn’t sound like he’s being smart at all.

If she leaves him and gets half, she’ll be set for life. If she stays with him, he’ll blow through all the money, and they’ll both be poor again.

He’s making really bad decisions. If she wants to save her marriage, maybe a last resort chance would be talking to a financial advisor to invest their money and pay off any debt. A neutral third party, like a financial advisor, might be able to help him understand that spending money like water is really going to backfire.