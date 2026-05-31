May 30, 2026 at 9:21 pm

A Coworker Kept Labeling Random Office Supplies—So She Launched an Equally Petty Counter-War

by Heide Lazaro

Office supplies on a desk

Pexels

Shared workplace supplies are supposed to be available for everyone. For example, if you use a pen at work, it’s not your pen. You didn’t buy it. It’s a company pen for anyone at the company to use.

In this story, an employee became annoyed when a new coworker started labeling company items with her own name.

Even management noticed the behavior, but the situation kept getting more and more frustrating.

Now, she has an idea that might show the coworker how ridiculous she’s being.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Entitled Older Coworker puts her name on everything….including the water…..

We have a new coworker who just started like 3 months ago.

She puts her name on everything.

We just realized that she put her name on the bottled cases of water that we keep for everyone.

The kicker is that she can put her name on everything.

This employee started to get annoyed by her coworker’s behavior.

She takes what I’m using while I’m still using it.

Then, she gets mad when I hide both items from her so I can still use them.

Even my boss was like:

“Well, she’s the only one here right now, so she’s probably using both.”

Now, she’s thinking about putting her name on most of the things in the office.

Mind you, it’s the company’s supplies. Not hers.

I’m seriously thinking of putting my name on the most absurd objects just to point out her ridiculous entitlement.

But I’m also worried that it could be seen as a hostile work environment.

And yes, we’ve complained to multiple bosses about it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Here’s a petty revenge idea…

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 5.13.31 PM A Coworker Kept Labeling Random Office Supplies—So She Launched an Equally Petty Counter War

This person gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 5.16.49 PM A Coworker Kept Labeling Random Office Supplies—So She Launched an Equally Petty Counter War

That’s next-level dumb, says this person.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 5.17.08 PM A Coworker Kept Labeling Random Office Supplies—So She Launched an Equally Petty Counter War

This user offers a sound suggestion.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 5.17.34 PM A Coworker Kept Labeling Random Office Supplies—So She Launched an Equally Petty Counter War

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 05 11 at 5.20.34 PM A Coworker Kept Labeling Random Office Supplies—So She Launched an Equally Petty Counter War

Some coworkers just want to have it all.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter