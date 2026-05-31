A Coworker Kept Labeling Random Office Supplies—So She Launched an Equally Petty Counter-War

Shared workplace supplies are supposed to be available for everyone. For example, if you use a pen at work, it’s not your pen. You didn’t buy it. It’s a company pen for anyone at the company to use.

In this story, an employee became annoyed when a new coworker started labeling company items with her own name.

Even management noticed the behavior, but the situation kept getting more and more frustrating.

Now, she has an idea that might show the coworker how ridiculous she’s being.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Entitled Older Coworker puts her name on everything….including the water….. We have a new coworker who just started like 3 months ago. She puts her name on everything. We just realized that she put her name on the bottled cases of water that we keep for everyone. The kicker is that she can put her name on everything.

This employee started to get annoyed by her coworker’s behavior.

She takes what I’m using while I’m still using it. Then, she gets mad when I hide both items from her so I can still use them. Even my boss was like: “Well, she’s the only one here right now, so she’s probably using both.”

Now, she’s thinking about putting her name on most of the things in the office.

Mind you, it’s the company’s supplies. Not hers. I’m seriously thinking of putting my name on the most absurd objects just to point out her ridiculous entitlement. But I’m also worried that it could be seen as a hostile work environment. And yes, we’ve complained to multiple bosses about it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Here’s a petty revenge idea…

This person gives their honest opinion.

That’s next-level dumb, says this person.

This user offers a sound suggestion.

Finally, short and simple.

Some coworkers just want to have it all.