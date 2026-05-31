Woman Lives in a Peaceful Home With Her Husband, but Their Annoying Neighbor Constantly Asks for Money, Food, and Favors Every Day

Some people think they have an unlimited subscription to their neighbor’s kindness.

The following story is about a woman and her husband who found themselves constantly approached by their neighbor.

The neighbor is constantly asking for money, food, and help with daily tasks.

What started as small favors slowly turned into frequent demands that disrupted their privacy and peace.

So now, they’re considering shutting her down once and for all.

Do you think this is fair? Let’s take a closer look!

my elderly & disabled neighbour keeps asking us for favors and i’m sick of it. I’m sympathetic to her situation. I really am. It really seems like she has no support network. But she has been asking us for money and buy her cigarettes. She also asks my husband to cook her dinner for her and to pick up her grocery list for her.

This woman is tired of their neighbor’s constant requests.

I’m so sick of her taking advantage of my husband’s kindness. I stopped being sympathetic a long time ago. Today, she asked my husband to help her stir her soup since she has trouble standing for long periods of time. He agreed, but after he got to her unit, she started complaining about how the vegetables needed to be cut and washed, and etc. So after like a minute, he just said he needed to get back to sorting some personal business and left.

She wants to start living in peace with her husband.

I was really grateful to him that he took a stand and set a boundary. I dread when she knocks on our door multiple times a week. I just want to live in privacy and peace and to be left alone. The favors started out small and harmless, like helping her carry her groceries up her stairs or helping her move a dresser by a foot. No big deal.

Now, she’s planning not to open the door anymore.

The requests came rarely at first, but lately, she has been constantly at our door. I’m going to speak to my husband about just not opening the door anymore. She owes us money, and I don’t even want it back. At this point, I just want peace, and I don’t even care if I’m considered a horrible person for not helping out someone in need.

This is the problem. When you start helping people a few times, they will eventually think that it’s okay to ask for help constantly… and then the requests will keep coming! Ugh!

Helping someone in need is kind, but it’s understandable to feel drained when the favors never seem to stop.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s check out the comments on Reddit to see how other people reacted to this story.

Start saying no, advises this person.

Short and sensible.

This user makes a valid point.

Another person chimes in.

Finally, here’s a similar assumption.

Being kind is great… until they start taking advantage of your kindness.