Woman Put Her Mental Health Over a Family Trip, But Her In-Laws’ Reaction Sparked a Major Feud

When it comes to mental health, always choose yourself first!

This woman shares how she was asked to join on a family trip with her in laws but she absolutely didn’t want to!

Check out the full story.

AITA/AIO My family & inlaws are giving me mental breakdowns This is really just a vent but open to feedback on whether this is a me issue. My own immediate family (mum, dad & sisters) are all hard work. Mentally draining. Rely on me for everything. I (F,33) married my husband (M,36) who is a wonderful human.

This is where it gets interesting…

I am diagnosed on the spectrum, he is undiagnosed neurospicy for sure. We have 2 beautiful daughters (8 & 2yo). I am so tired of being the DIL and always having to uphold the highest standards when it comes to being considerate, empathetic and inclusive for everyone around me but it feels like the same is not a thought for us. (Background and context) When our eldest was born we did all the travelling with a newborn for everyone else’s convenience. Family dinners, events, catch ups, whatever, we always had to say yes, always had to travel, and had to put our needs last “for the family”.

UH OH…

We have now moved towns away from everyone, and this is ongoing. We continue to be the travelers and in 5 years I can count on one hand all the times we have been visited. Now to the current situation. My mental health is not in the best place right now, and I’m working on that best I can and maintaining boundaries. One of my SILs is amazing and we planned a holiday with us 4, her, husband and their 3 boys (4,2,0). Just found out my FIL has invited himself and his newish “lady friend”. I was close to my MIL who passed away a few years ago after her battle with cancer. I palliated this woman, she was my best friend.

That’s INSANE!

Since her death I have felt a huge void in my life and feel so offended at the whole situation in the first place. The new lady will make snarky comments about my MIL and as much as I maintain the boundary she has no filter and just says stupid comments. My SIL has moved from being fully opposed to being open to getting closer. The fact FIL invited himself and her on a holiday that was meant to be relaxing, now has me full of anxiety and dread. To top this off. My husband’s friend and his wife (similar age to us slightly younger) who I tolerate have also now asked to see us because they will be in the same town.

She’s been in a really tough spot!

I say tolerate because I do not get along with them but this man moves mountains for my husband and I think it’s an important relationship for him to continue. Right now I feel like my whole time to relax has been violated and imposed themselves on our downtime. Instead of relaxing and doing things originally planned has been totally overturned to accommodate the extras. Am I the AH to ask my husband to stand up for us because I have been carrying this load myself. Or do I just sedate myself for the weekend (literally) and most through.

OUCH! That sounds frustrating.

Let’s find out how people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this woman doesn’t have to do anything for the sake of it.

This user knows this woman can choose for herself!

This user believes this woman should prioritize her mental health!

This user believes nobody should be forced to say yes to anything!

Somebody needs to take a stand here!

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