Woman Receives Gossip About a Mutual Friend’s Fiancé, but Promise of Secrecy Leads to an Argument Over Loyalty

There’s a special kind of audacity in spilling someone else’s business and then pretending you didn’t.

When a woman’s friend revealed some serious gossip about a mutual friend’s fiancé, then walked it back the next day with a “keep it between us,” the contradictions started piling up.

Suddenly the woman was faced with a messy ethical choice.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for setting a boundary with a friend about keeping secrets? So, a friend and I went out to eat and she told me something about a mutual friend. She said the other girl’s boyfriend did something on a vacation a year ago that she would not have been okay with at all.

The thing is, she knows her friend would obviously want to know this information.

(This mutual friend is marrying that guy in a couple months.) She then texted me this morning and asked me to keep what we talked about between us.

She’s starting to feel like the secret is way too big of a burden.

I told her I would not say anything, but in the future I would not like to be told things like that and then be asked to keep it a secret. It does not feel right to me and I don’t like that sitting on my conscience.

Then her friend completely switched it up.

She then proceeded to tell me that she never asked me to keep it a secret and that I asked what happened (after SHE brought up that something bad happened) and she simply “told me.” I replied with: “So you wouldn’t care if I told her?” and she proceeded to call me mean spirited while deflecting my question.

She further clarifies her mindset.

I told her I was not going to tell her, I just wanted to know if she cared if I told her, because in my mind if she did care, then she was, in fact, asking me to keep a secret. I feel like she feels guilty about knowing what happened and not telling our friend and now she’s trying to project that guilt onto me.

Now she’s left wondering who’s truly at fault.

I probably made her feel some type of way by telling her it’s not right and now she feels bad but won’t take any responsibility for it. AITA or is she?

What a huge mess.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks her friend could just be projecting some of her guilt onto her.

This commenter sees a huge red flag that’s worth paying attention to.

Real friends don’t gossip about each other.

Maybe this woman isn’t that good of a friend after all.

Secrets don’t make good friends.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.