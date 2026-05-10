A Condo Resident Came Up With a Bold Plan After Repeated Problems With Dog Owners in the Neighborhood

Imagine living in a condo community where the dog owners don’t clean up after their dogs. Would you ignore the situation, report them to the HOA, or get revenge?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and they believe they were too nice about it for too long. Now, they’re determined to get revenge over and over again if that’s what it takes.

Let’s read all about it.

Tired of bad dog owners in my neighborhood I live in a Condo community where miraculously the problem isn’t the HOA board. The problem here is mainly selfish and inconsiderate neighbors. We have plenty of different problems, but worst of all IMO are the terrible dog owners. Our community has 2 basic rules for pet owners: Your pet must be on a leash when you walk them outside. You are supposed to have your pets relieve themselves in the large designated pet area. And if that isn’t possible, no worries, just clean up after your pet every time no matter where they go. The grass is technically communal. But because a lot of money is spent on landscaping, it’s completely against the rules to not clean up after your pet.

There aren’t any other rules.

And that’s it. It is incredibly relaxed as far as rules go. And still, several dog owner neighbors act like having to follow rules for pet ownership is like living under an evil dictatorship. And we’ve had more and more problems happening the past couple years with dogs:

Here are some examples.

One owner’s poorly trained dog was walked off leash and bit an elderly woman and knocked her down on the street so the HOA was threatened with a lawsuit – so the neighbor moved out. Another had 2 huge energetic dogs they didn’t want to leash and were complaining the dogs had nowhere to run around in a neighborhood where there’s maybe 10 feet between each house. They got ticked off that dog rules were actually being enforced so they moved out too. Another owner walks their untrained pitbull with a collar/leash that’s too big and loose for the dog, so the dog has escaped and ran around the street unleashed multiple times with their awful owner yelling at other neighbors to wrangle their aggressive dog for them.

But there’s one more annoying thing pet owners do.

And many of the owners conveniently walk all the way across the neighborhood rain or shine to have their dogs relieve themselves in other people’s yards (and never their yard). So that’s nice because after asking them politely not to and watching them still do it every time, it’s obviously intentional and self-centered. But at least the majority of the people doing it still clean up after their dogs (their waste kills the grass of just their neighbors of course, but that’s a whole other argument we won’t even get into today).

One pet owner is extra annoying.

And now there’s a new neighbor with a dog they keep trapped inside all day. When they do take the dog out, they let them out the back door alone unleashed and unsupervised. They’ve received complaints from other neighbors, I’ve asked them to keep their pet on leash while they brushed it off, and they’ve already been talked to by the property manager. But they clearly think the entire neighborhood needs to deal with letting their precious fur baby be carefree.

This would be annoying.

Well last week was where I started drawing the line. As usual this POS neighbor let their dog out, the dog sprints around for a while, then comes into my backyard and leaves 2 huge steamy loads right behind my patio. I see this happen and look over at the neighbor’s house – they’re literally watching this happen from their back window and do nothing. They let the dog back in and carried on.

OP admits to being too nice.

So being way too nice, I give them one final chance. I text the property manager and ask him to talk to the neighbor and ask them to clean up the dog waste. He did so I gave it a couple days. Then we got a big snowfall 2 days later which just buried the waste so naturally that ticked me off even more.

Enough was enough!

When the snow melted this week I looked out my window and saw the waste still just sitting there, not cleaned up. I thought maybe I should be polite about this. But then after remembering everything they’ve done and how fair I’ve been about this, I said “Nah, forget. that.” I grabbed a plastic bag, scooped up the 2 huge piles of waste still sitting in my yard, tied it up, and chucked it directly at their back door.

And OP plans to do it again.

I usually don’t act this petty, but I am so fed up with people like this and have no regret. And hilariously, the bag is still sitting at their back door because of course they have zero awareness of the world around them. And if they let their dog out to do it again then I’ll do the same thing again. I’ll build a big pile of dog waste on their patio if I need to. There is no excuse – this isn’t about whether I’m a dog lover. I can be reasonable and I can make compromises. But for people who act like the world is theirs to tread on, they’re getting a reality check. It takes such little effort to be courteous – so to me this petty revenge is called for.

Cleaning up after your dog is pet ownership 101. These pet owners sound awful!

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

Here’s a suggestion to slightly modify what OP is currently doing.

Here’s another vote for a shovel.

Another person suggests contacting the manager.

This person encourages OP to keep it up.

I wonder how long it will take the dog owners to notice!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.