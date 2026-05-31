A Toddler’s Snow Day Was Ruined After Aggressive Homeowners Marched Out to Block a Local Sledding Hill

Outdoor play in shared community spaces can sometimes lead to neighbor disputes.

In this story, a woman took her young son sled riding on a nearby hill behind a house that seemed to be for public use.

But the homeowners confronted her and demanded they leave the area, as it may cause safety issues.

The situation later escalated when she discovered that the neighbor had placed trash to block access to the hill.

She doesn’t think she did anything wrong, and she’s really annoyed at the neighbors.

Check out the full details below…

Our neighbors told us we can’t sled ride on community property My son (4) and I went sled riding on a hill in our neighborhood that is behind a house in the community but beyond their property line. It is a small forest area with a downhill slope that eventually leads to the sidewalk. We were out for about 5 minutes going up and down before the husband came out telling us we couldn’t sled ride there because it was dangerous.

This woman told her neighbors they weren’t crossing their property.

When I responded that we weren’t on their property, they said that wasn’t the issue and that it was dangerous to sled ride there because it was close to the road. When we would sled down, we would end up on the sidewalk and not on the road. The wife then came outside yelling that my son almost went into the road one time, but he had just gone onto the sidewalk.

She noticed the neighbor had lined up some trash to block the hill.

I responded once again that this wasn’t their property and stated I am his mother and this wasn’t their business. They kept going, and my son was getting upset, so we left and do not plan on going back. Today, I drove by and saw they lined up about 10 items of trash to block the hill, which is not on their property. It is various items like small bins, a trash bag, and a shopping bag. It is such an eyesore. I would like to hear other thoughts on whether I was in the wrong here and how others would have handled this.

Both sides have very good points, but the situation clearly escalated instead of being handled calmly.

While OP and her kid were not crossing the neighbor’s property, what they were doing could be dangerous.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

What do you think about this? Let’s see how others reacted to the story on Reddit.

This person offers a quick solution.

Here’s another short piece of advice.

Just call the police, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. Finally, here’s a valid point.

Not every hill is worth the argument.