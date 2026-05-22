May 22, 2026 at 12:45 pm

A Magician Took His Trick Inside a Smartphone and Turned It Into a Heist-Like Illusion

by Matthew Gilligan

man in an iphone

TikTok/@zachking

Illusionist Zach King is at it again!

And, if you’ve never seen his incredible work, let this viral video be an introduction.

The video’s caption reads, “The heist,” and King is just as impressive as ever!

man in his iphone

TikTok/@zachking

King climbed through the screen into the main menu of of his iPhone.

He grabbed a bundle of dynamite, opened up his Stocks app, and snuck in.

King said, “I’m gonna be so rich!”

In the app, Bitcoin stock was going up rapidly…

man in his iphone

TikTok/@zachking

King placed the dynamite on the stock and it exploded.

The explosion blew a hole in the stock and King let money flow into a bag that he held.

An alarm went off and King ran and jumped back into his iPhone’s main screen and kept running.

He then jumped into his iTunes app and hid out while two men pursued him.

It looks like he got away with a whole lot of money in this heist!

man in his iphone

TikTok/@zachking

Here’s the video.

@zachking

the heist

♬ original sound – Zach King

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person is a big fan!

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 5.22.08 PM A Magician Took His Trick Inside a Smartphone and Turned It Into a Heist Like Illusion

Another viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 5.22.31 PM A Magician Took His Trick Inside a Smartphone and Turned It Into a Heist Like Illusion

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 5.22.47 PM A Magician Took His Trick Inside a Smartphone and Turned It Into a Heist Like Illusion

Zach King’s illusions are second to none!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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