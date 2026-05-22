A Magician Took His Trick Inside a Smartphone and Turned It Into a Heist-Like Illusion

Illusionist Zach King is at it again!

And, if you’ve never seen his incredible work, let this viral video be an introduction.

The video’s caption reads, “The heist,” and King is just as impressive as ever!

King climbed through the screen into the main menu of of his iPhone.

He grabbed a bundle of dynamite, opened up his Stocks app, and snuck in.

King said, “I’m gonna be so rich!”

In the app, Bitcoin stock was going up rapidly…

King placed the dynamite on the stock and it exploded.

The explosion blew a hole in the stock and King let money flow into a bag that he held.

An alarm went off and King ran and jumped back into his iPhone’s main screen and kept running.

He then jumped into his iTunes app and hid out while two men pursued him.

It looks like he got away with a whole lot of money in this heist!

Here’s the video.

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Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person is a big fan!

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Zach King’s illusions are second to none!