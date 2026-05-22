Her Sister Stood By and Watched Parents Criticize Her Parenting. Years Later, Karma Came Knocking

Family support is supposed to go both ways, but some siblings only seem to remember that when they’re the one who needs it.

One mother went through a rough patch years ago when her parents criticized her parenting in front of her sister, who basically responded with “it’s not my problem.”

Her sibling had the choice to be on her side, but it was clear she didn’t care to look out for anyone but herself.

So now years later, her sister is going through the same thing with her own toddler. And instead of having a shred of self-awareness, she decided to reach out expecting sympathy. After a year and a half of no contact, mind you.

Spoiler alert: she didn’t get it.

Read on to decide for yourself if the silence was justified.

AITA for not having sympathy for my sister? I (40F) and my sister (43F) have always had a complicated relationship. After not seeing each other for a year and a half (she lives 2.5 hours away from me) I got a text from her out of the blue.

Her sibling came in pretty hot with her accusations.

She accused me of not checking in on her even though I knew how hard it was to be a mother. For background, when my son was 3 (he’s twelve now), I had visited her beach house with my parents.

When her parents got on her, her sister was never on her side — and in fact, didn’t bother to show even basic empathy for what she was going through.

My parents kept hounding me about my son’s behavior and how I was raising him. He was three — the emotional intelligence of an adult was not exactly there. Not once did my sister tell me it would be okay and that my parents were just being jerks. Not once did she stick up for me. When I finally did vent to her, this was her answer: “Well you guys have to work it out, it’s not my problem.”

So now that the tables have turned, she doesn’t see why her sister deserves any of her help.

Now she is going through the same thing with her toddler. I’m sure my parents have had a few critiques about her parenting. She’s mad that I haven’t offered any sympathy. Honestly, she had no sympathy when I was going through it. So AITA for not showing her any?

What goes around, comes around. That’s karma.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Maybe two wrongs don’t make a right.

Well if it isn’t the consequences of this sibling’s actions finally making an appearance!

This is a pretty open-and-shut case for this user.

Why not just go completely low contact?

Years ago, her sister looked her in the eye during one of the hardest parenting moments she’d had and said “it’s not my problem.” That’s not the kind of experience you just forget.

When the roles flipped and her sister came looking for sympathy after a year and a half of silence, the well was dry. And no one can blame her for that.

Her sister planted the seed of selfishness years ago at the beach house. She’s just now getting around to harvesting it.