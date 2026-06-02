A Beverage Worker Traced His Stolen Work Trays to a Church Food Drive—Then Got Heckled for Asking for Them Back

Generosity has a way of attracting the wrong kind of attention, and this beverage employee found that out on camera in thirty minutes flat.

He had been sharing near-expiration drinks with his apartment neighbors for a while without incident, operating on a reasonable honor system that worked until outside kids showed up, got permission to take a few, and walked away with over a hundred bottles before he checked the footage.

Weeks later, volunteering at a church food drive, he opened an elderly woman’s trunk and recognized his company’s trays immediately.

He offered to let her keep the drinks and just asked for the trays back, but instead of being reasonable, she called him names and left.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for letting someone know their grandchildren stole my stuff? I work at a beverage company, and occasionally when things start to go out of date, employees are allowed to take beverages home. One day I decided to take multiple cases of drinks back to my apartment complex to share among my fellow residents.

Up to this point, there was a sense of shared trust between him and his neighbors.

I have lived at this complex for a year and a half now, and I never had an issue with my drink stacks outside my apartment. Everyone takes what they want with their other neighbors in mind, meaning they don’t take the entire tray of drinks for themselves.

So one day, he got a request from a group of kids.

One day I got a knock at my door from some local kids asking if they were able to take a couple of drinks. I let them know they could take as much as they wanted, as long as they left my work trays behind and only took the actual beverages.

But they quickly went back on their word.

Thirty minutes later I looked at my camera and every single drink was gone. I’m talking multiple stacks of 24 bottles each — easily over 100 bottles.

So the resident decided to escalate the issue and move on.

I reported it to my complex since those trays belonged to my job and not to me, and that’s when I found out the kids don’t live in the neighborhood. A couple of days later, I went to volunteer at the local church for their food drive. Since I’m the only Hispanic person there, I usually stand outside filling people’s cars in case they don’t speak English. One of the last cars pulled up — an old lady and her man.

That’s when he saw it.

I opened their trunk and lo and behold, there was a tray of my stolen beverages. My beverages are pretty specific to my job location, and unless you work there, there’s no way you’d have those trays. I asked the grandmother where she had gotten those beverages, and she let me know her grandson had given them to her.

So he decided to tell the truth, and it didn’t go over well.

I let her know they were stolen — I verified they were mine from the date code on the bottles — but that she was free to keep the drinks since I had been giving them out anyway. However, I did need the tray back. She flat-out refused, called me names, and drove off with a half-packed car of groceries. I feel bad for confronting the situation, but am I actually the AH for letting her know what her grandson did?

Turns out, many people don’t react well to being accused.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who closed his bank account after being told his initial transaction didn’t qualify him for free parking.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe “take what you want” is no longer a good strategy.

Even if his words could have been misinterpreted, he was still clear about one thing from the start.

This user agrees the resident should have chosen his words more carefully.

There’s more than enough blame to go around in this commenter’s eyes.

There’s a lot to dig into with this one. As several redditors pointed out, “take what you want,” could have many different meanings depending who you ask. And maybe that isn’t the right choice for an already-rambunctious group of kids.

This employee also came on a little hot at the food drive. Yes, he needed the drinks back, but his choice of words could have also used work.

That said, the grandmother’s response was way out of line.

Being told your grandson stole something is uncomfortable, but calling someone names and speeding off mid-conversation at a food drive is not the move — especially when the man asking was kind enough to let her keep the drinks in the first place.

Overall, no one in this story handled themselves well.