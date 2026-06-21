A Cashier Kept Reaching Into His Premature Daughter’s Stroller After Being Told to Stop — His Wife Stepped In and Demanded a Manager

Bringing home a newborn is stressful enough. But bringing home a baby who spent weeks in the NICU is a completely different experience.

This father and his wife did everything they could to protect their daughter after doctors finally allowed her to come home.

Knowing even a minor illness could have landed the little girl right back in the hospital, they took extra precautions whenever they went out in public.

For the most part, their system worked pretty well.

That is, until one one cashier decided those precautions didn’t apply to her.

Read on to see what happened next.

Me, my wife, our prematurely born daughter, and a cashier who clearly couldn’t take the hint. This was almost 6 years ago, when our daughter was only a few weeks out of the NICU after being born more than 10 weeks early. She is now fine and doing great in Kindergarten. When we first brought her home, she still needed a lung and heart monitor to make sure she was breathing properly. She was born in February, so most of the time we would keep her home due to the extreme Midwestern weather. But occasionally we’d want to take her out and feel like a normal family with a newborn. But, obviously additional precautions needed to be taken.

They did all they could to protect their daughter in public.

We had a baby carrier cover to protect from the weather but that gets quite warm so we started to use a mosquito net in order to keep random strangers from just reaching in and touching her. This worked amazingly. It was important because she had a severely low immune system and any kittle bug could send her right back to the NICU. So this was a very big deal for us. We started using this net because it was an issue with complete strangers just walking up and touching our newborn. Not cool to do BTW. And it mostly worked great, people could still see her and get all mushy over her, but couldn’t easily get to her without us noticing.

Unfortunately, this cashier didn’t seem to care.

Well, this one particular day, we went to the grocery store to get a few items. All is going fine, mosquito net is working great. We go to self checkout so we can get finished quickly and get her home. The woman attending the self check out apparently notices that we have a newborn and wants to see her. No problem, peek through the net like everyone else, right? Nope, this woman thinks it’s OK to just lift the net and rub her cheeks. This woman works with $ all day. Her hands have to be absolutely riddled with germs. We say politely, not to lift the net, and not to touch her as she has an immune disorder. The woman actually says, “Oh no, that’s OK. I’m sure she’ll be fine,” and keeps reaching into the carrier.

At this point, his wife is angry.

My wife puts the net back down rather forcefully, and says, no it’s not OK and please don’t reach in there again. I was grabbing a soda from the “last minute coolers” at the register, when I hear what is very clearly skin to skin contact from a slap. Apparently, the woman, went back to our daughter, while my wife was loading cash into the machine. My wife spotted her at the last second, and reached over and slapped the crap out of the woman’s hand. Now, this woman was easily in her late 60s. My wife and I were a very young looking 27 at the time.

Then, the cashier realized what she’d done.

She was just beside herself that someone had the nerve slap her hand. And actually started scolding my wife about being disrespectful to her elders. So, my wife says, “Let me speak to a manager NOW!” Suddenly a look of “Oh ****, what have I done,” comes over this woman’s face. As the manager is approaching, the cashier is being very apologetic and trying to calm the situation down now. My wife tells the manager what happened, and then told her about how the cashier responded. We didn’t stick around for what was said to the woman, but we never saw her again. The manager is now the GM at another location where we shop at now that we’ve moved. And she still remembers us. Our daughter is always so excited to see her and talk to her about how things are going in school.

Wow! Talk about entitlement.

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Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have any experience with situations like this.

This mother encountered something similar once.

According to this comment, the wife did the right thing.

This reader had a woman kiss her child.

It is such a weird thing.

It’s hard to blame the parents for how they reacted.

They weren’t dealing with a healthy newborn who could shrug off a minor cold. They were caring for a premature baby who had already spent weeks fighting for her health in the NICU.

When someone tells you not to touch their child, the correct response is to stop.

The wife gave her several chances to back off, and she refused to take the hint.

By the time the manager arrived, the cashier had nobody to blame but herself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.