A Construction Worker Watched His Supervisor Get a Parking Ticket He Could Have Prevented — and Stayed Silent

Imagine working for a supervisor who you don’t like at all. What would you do if you saw that he was parked illegally and an officer was walking over to give him a parking ticket. Would you race to your supervisor’s car to move it for him and prevent him from getting a ticket, go tell your supervisor, or do nothing?

In this story, one construction worker was in this situation. He decided to tell his supervisor, but he intentionally waited just long enough that the supervisor couldn’t do anything to stop it. In fact, he made it even worse!

Keep reading for the whole story.

Let my awful supervisor get not one, but two parking tickets for being a jerk. Last week I was working in this sub development where they are finishing building the last townhome units for the whole project. Since some houses have been along the same road for 5+ years, the street is open to the public which means parking laws apply and bylaw can give tickets, as opposed to where we usually work where the streets aren’t open yet and aren’t even on any GPS so bylaw isn’t allowed to ticket yet. I’ve been burned before when working on a street where people have been living for years but new houses are being built so I knew I had to park smart and couldn’t treat it like a private site. My senior citizen supervisor apparently forgot this.

His supervisor is going to get a ticket!

After my lunch break, I was walking from my car to where I was working and I noticed that my supervisor had parked facing the wrong way on the side of the road. Where I live this is illegal, I think other countries allow it though. As I was nearing his truck, I noticed he wasn’t inside it and that a bylaw officer was pulling up directly behind his truck to obviously give him a ticket.

His supervisor is far from his favorite person.

The thing is I really hate my supervisor. He’s old and starting to screw up and he literally treats me like every day is my first day when I’ve been at my job for 5+ years and know my stuff. It ticks me off and I’m about to quit, just waiting for my Xmas bonus lol.

He could’ve helped out his supervisor…but didn’t.

Anyways, as I was getting closer I noticed the officer hadn’t actually started to give him a ticket so I could’ve just hopped in and moved his truck for him. But nooope, I just smoothly walked on past with a grin up to where we were working. I let a few seconds pass before I looked up and “noticed” what was going on and told him.

The supervisor only made it worse for himself.

He runs up to the officer to try to get it stopped but toooo late hahaha!!! He got ticked off that she wouldn’t cancel it and was berating her for doing her job. The thing is, apparently along with facing the wrong way, he was also parked too close to the intersection and she was only gonna give him one ticket before he got mad at her. So instead of just a $40 ticket, he got another $50 one for being a jerk. Merry Xmas ya jerk!

Wow! If the supervisor had been a nice guy, he wouldn’t have gotten a ticket at all because OP would’ve moved the truck to be nice. Of course, the supervisor also could’ve avoided getting a ticket by obeying the law.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person calls the supervisor an idiot.

Someone from Australia thinks the parking tickets were pretty cheap.

Another Canadian weighs in.

It really is the easiest way to get revenge!

His boss brought the revenge on himself. In fact, it wasn’t really even revenge. The supervisor parked illegally, and he deserved the parking tickets.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.