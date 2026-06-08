A Corporate Worker Sounded Off About Being Completely Burned Out and Not Having Any Free Time or Hobbies Anymore

Corporate jobs ain’t for the weak, my friends!

Some people thrive in that atmosphere and love the energy, the long hours, the workload, all of it!

Others?

Well…not so much.

But it’s better that you find out after giving it a shot than never trying it at all.

The person who wrote the story below isn’t playing around…they’re TOTALLY OVER IT.

And they didn’t hold back!

Check out what they had to say about why they’re not on board with this lifestyle.

I’ve had enough. I’m endlessly tired of working in corporate. “I’ve only been working for two years since graduating. My first job was at a government office, where I stayed for a year. I was extremely underpaid, but I barely had anything to do besides sitting there and occasionally sending a few emails. Maybe 1–2 hours of actual work per week, max. I was relaxed, but I wanted more money, so I switched to a corporate job that paid double. Ever since then, I’ve felt like I’m living in hell on Earth. I get two work-from-home days per week, and I always use them. I feel a little better mentally on those days because I don’t have to wake up as early.

This sounds like a tough gig…

But I’m still completely fed up with this job. We have an open-office workplace, and by the end of the day I’m completely drained and just want to sit or lie down in silence. My ears constantly ring after a workday. I’m so exhausted. Sometimes I wish I had never been born into this cycle of work. Most people around me feel the same way. I work strictly 40 hours a week. I always leave after 8 hours and do the bare minimum, but I’m still extremely tired and burned out. The only relief I get is when I hide in the bathroom for a few minutes to take a break.

It sounds like their having some kind of internal crisis.

What kind of “life” is this? It can’t be real that this is considered a normal path for middle-class people, while billionaires enjoy a level of freedom most of us will never experience. Why do working-class and middle-class people keep having kids just to raise more workers for this system? I’m constantly uncomfortable and extremely jealous of people who don’t have to work at all. No matter how much I save, I’d still need a huge amount of debt just to buy a small apartment—and then I’d be even more trapped in the 9-to-5 system.

It feels like a never-ending rat race that leads nowhere. I have no hobbies, no real relationships, and no workout routine because I’m so drained all the time. I’m over 30 and still live with my parents. I have no time for myself because I’m stuck in this endless loop that I can’t escape. Is this the life our parents and grandparents promised us? Study hard, get a degree, work hard, and live comfortably?

Things are pretty rough out there these days…

I can’t even afford to buy a car. Financially, I feel like I’m stuck in the same place despite working full-time. This life feels unreal sometimes. I’ve tried a lot of different things to escape and make money in other ways, but every side hustle pays very little. I even tried finding a husband who could save me from this situation, but I’m too tired and impatient to go on dates. This job has completely changed my personality. I used to be fun, bubbly, relaxed, and avoided confrontation at all costs. I never raised my voice at anyone. Now I’m the complete opposite. I argue with cashiers over minor inconveniences and constantly fight with my parents. I just want a softer life. I want to wake up when my body naturally wants to wake up (I love sleeping in), watch TV during the day, go to a workout class when it’s not crowded, or sit in a restaurant during work hours instead of dealing with packed weekends. I work in Eastern Europe and make a somewhat decent salary, but I’m still stuck in the same place, struggling through this lifestyle. And I don’t want to do this for another 40 years. End of rant.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this reader spoke up.

Well, as I said, corporate life isn’t for everyone.

But you live, and you learn.

That’s what life is all about!

So try things out and see if they work for you…or if they don’t.

They definitely need to find a new job…immediately.