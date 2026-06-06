A Dream Home Purchase Turns Into an Unexpected Neighbor Nightmare

Neighbors should respect boundaries, especially when it comes to pets and property.

In this story, a woman bought her own house, but her older neighbor started harassing her and provoking her dogs.

Things escalated further when she insulted her and tried to interfere with a fence being built.

Read the full story below to find out more.

I’m starting to regret buying my house I (27F) bought my house a year ago. I bought it on my own. To begin with, my neighbour (female in her 60s at least) was nice enough. That changed when she realised I bought the house and it was not my parents’. Since then, she has been arguing about my dogs. She winds them up and then complains they come over to the wall.

This woman’s garden is fully enclosed.

To clarify, behind the 4-foot wall is a 6-foot fence. There is absolutely no way my dogs could get into her garden. The neighbour has made false reports to the local dog warden. She cited my dogs’ behaviour as “inappropriate.” The dog warden came round. They are happy there are no issues with either of my dogs’ behaviour. They also noted that the garden is fully enclosed.

The neighbor started doing worse things.

Recently, the neighbour has escalated things. She has attempted to throw saucepans of water at my dogs. I am currently in the process of erecting a fence on my side of the wall. I want to ensure she can no longer spy through her fence into my garden. I also want to stop her from winding the dogs up.

The neighbor also started cursing at her.

This evening, she threw another pot of water into my garden. It almost landed on me. After attempting to knock my fence post down with a brush, she then proceeded to call me stupid. She also shouted profanity at me. She said my partially built fence is a “monstrosity.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

Here’s a sound suggestion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers more useful advice.

Here’s a similar experience from this one.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Good fences don’t just make good neighbors. They also keep the crazy on the other side.