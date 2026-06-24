A Front Desk Clerk Is Confused After A Guest Keeps Questioning Her, Mistaking Her Glasses For Smart Glasses

Who doesn’t like a bit of ‘old man yells at cloud’ energy? I think it’s funny, but it can be annoying to have to deal with when you’re already tired from a normal day in customer service.

In this case, as usual, most guests checking into a hotel expect having to hand over an ID, provide a payment method, sign a few forms, and head to their room.

But one guest questioned this “scheme”.

What was supposed to be a routine check-in turned into an unnecessary and exhausting back-and-forth.

The situation got off to a rough start when the guest refused to hand over his ID because of something he thought he saw on the employee’s face.

And somehow things only got more frustrating from there.

Keep reading for the full story.

The most paranoid guest I’ve ever dealt with I work the second shift so I end up dealing with the majority of check-ins. Not even an hour after clocking in, I had this man come in. I ask for his ID to verify that it’s his reservation, and he refused. The reason he refused was because of my GLASSES. Apparently, he thought I was wearing those Meta Glasses that can record people.

But she wasn’t.

These are just glasses. He wouldn’t give me his ID unless I took them off, which I obviously said no because I can’t see????? He starts arguing with me saying that he doesn’t trust me to handle his information when I’m wearing my glasses and refusing to hand over his ID. It wasn’t until I said I would just cancel the reservation that he finally handed it over.

But he was still feeling suspicious.

Then starts the most aggravating questions ever. “Why do you need my phone number? Why do you need my email? Why do you need my credit card? Why do I have to sign this? What am I signing?” I’m literally doing everything that every single hotel does: get a way to contact you and having you sign a paper confirming your stay with your details.

That was weird.

He was fighting me every single step of the way because he was scared I was taking his information or something. Of course I am! This is a hotel. I’ve had people ask me similar questions, but not about every single thing and out of paranoia instead of curiosity. I also get being worried about your information, but not like this. I still have seven more hours of my shift and I’m already in a bad mood because of this guy.

If he delivers emails to Mark Zuckerberg with this same energy, I’ll defend him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

What did Reddit think?

Simple.

Someone shares their feelings.

It’s baffling.

Yikes.

A question.

The part that stands out most is that none of the requests being made were unusual.

Hotels need identification to verify reservations, a payment method for the stay, and contact information in case they need to reach a guest; this is all basic and necessary.

It’s understandable for people to be cautious with their personal information, especially nowadays, but a hotel is the one place that needs data to prevent issues and facilitate solutions.

Maybe she should’ve started asking him questions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.