A Homeowner Got Tired Of Picking Up Their Neighbor’s Trash, So They Started Putting Their Garbage Cans In The Spot They Use To Teach Them A Lesson

Nobody likes a litterbug!

And, even if the littering isn’t exactly a specific person’s fault, you gotta take responsibility for your own trash, folks!

Because if you don’t, the whole system breaks down and then, well, it’s anarchy.

In this story, a person talked about their neighbor from HELL…and it all boils down to some trash.

Read on and get all the details below!

Neighbor’s trash cans. “The neighbor from hell (NFH) and I are both homeowners. Our properties’ driveways are next to each other, separated by a flower bed through which the property line runs. Half of it is mine, the other his. We moved in about 3 years ago, and for as long as we can remember the neighbor always puts his 3 garbage containers in front of that flower bed, halfway in front of his and halfway in front of my property.

That’s not good…

I have never taken an issue with it, until about 6 months ago, when we noticed that on collection day, loose trash would fall out of their cans when getting collected and blow into our yard. We are talking mostly fast food containers/plates, candy wrappers, etc. We never said anything and just picked up the loose items from our driveway/lawn. Last week we decided to put our garbage cans in the spot that they always use, although we only have two and we placed them on our side of the property line. NFH came over, huffing and puffing, claiming that this is his spot and he’s always put his cans there.

Dude, come on…

I told him that I generally don’t have an issue with that, but I am no longer in the mood to pick up their loose trash from my property. Putting our cans in that spot seemed like the least confrontational way to take care of the situation, given that he has about 20 feet of curb in front of his property on the opposite site of the driveway. He claims that he keeps that area clear for street parking, calling me a jerk for just putting our bins there, and that I also have about 20 feet of curb on the other side where I used to put them. Aside from going head-on with that guy, the only alternative is to revert back to how we used to do it for the past 3 years and maybe ask them to not put loose trash in their cans anymore, or just keep picking up Raising Cane’s containers and plates from our property. Any suggestions?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person has been there…

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader has an idea…

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

Man, this guy sounds like such a jerk…

And the person who wrote this story needs to take some kind of action to get this guy to knock it off.

Ugh!

He did the right thing…and his neighbor sounds like a moron!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.