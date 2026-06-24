A Hotel Employee Charges A Cleaning Fee After A Guest’s Dog Leaves A Mess, Leading To A Threat Of A Negative Review

Actions have consequences, even when people refuse to admit them.

This hotel employee received a call from a guest questioning an extra charge that appeared on his account after a recent stay. As it turns out, the guest’s dog left a lot of mess, and the hotel had to charge them an extra cleaning fee. Despite being presented with the facts, the guest insisted there had been a mistake and threatened to escalate the matter.

Stories like this are common in the hospitality industry because employees regularly deal with guests complaining about extra charges. While some charges can really be questionable sometimes, in this case, it has a clear explanation behind it. Read the full story below.

How Dare You Charge Me a Clean Up Fee! Guest: “Hi, I stayed at your hotel two weeks ago. I was wondering what this extra $100 charge on my card is?” Me: “Hi! Unfortunately, we had to charge you an excessive cleaning fee because the room was covered in your dog’s urea and fecal matter.” Guest: “What!? Well, I know for a fact my dog would never do that! He doesn’t go to the bathroom indoors!” Me: “Respectfully, regardless of his training, the charges stand as we did find fecal matter and leak all over the room, including in the sheets.”

The guest threatened to report the hotel and leave a horrible review.

Guest: “Well that’s just ridiculous! You charged me a pet fee at check in as well. That’s what the pet fee is for!” Me: “The pet fee is for standard clean up, for fur and such. The fecal matter was excessive and a biohazard. We’re actually within our rights to charge you two full nights at bar rate because we could not sell the room for two days.” Guest: “I’m going to call Suxpedia and get my money back and leave you a terrible review!” The hotel has to approve any reimbursement from prepaid reservations and also directly charged his incidental card for the cleaning fee… not Suxpedia.

Eww. That’s just gross! And what’s worse is that the guest wouldn’t even take accountability for what his pet did. The hotel’s action was clearly justified. Since the room required extra cleaning and could not be rented out immediately afterward, expecting the hotel to absorb those costs would be unfair to both the business and future guests.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s check out the comments of other online users on this story.

This user shares an honest opinion.

Here’s a sarcastic comment.

Short and funny response.

And lastly, another one chimes in.

Accountability is harder to dispute when the proof leaves a mess in the room. Ooopsie!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.